Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate
Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Shocking Study Reveals that Idaho’s Best Food City Is NOT Boise
When you’re the largest city in Idaho by more than 100,000 people and have the ringing endorsement of a well respected publication like Food & Wine, how could you not actually be the best food city in the state?. Not all that long ago, Food & Wine named Boise...
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
kboi.com
Driver spotted on video siphoning fuel at RC Willey in Meridian
The price of fuel might be better than it was a few weeks ago, but it’s still high. Detectives would like to have a little chat with the driver of a gold pickup truck went to the RC Willey off Eagle Road early Tuesday morning and was seen siphoning diesel from delivery trucks parked near the warehouse loading area.
visitidaho.org
5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho
The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!
Boise residents' favorite red light to run
BOISE, Idaho — There is a certain intersection in town where drivers seem to disregard the left turn red light, a lot. State Street is one of the Treasure Valley's major streets for getting around. Tens of thousands of cars use this corridor on a daily basis and depending on the day, it may seem like other drivers are driving in the same direction, at the same time, as you.
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
eastidahonews.com
37-year-old Idaho social media influencer arrested after fatal hit-and-run on Idaho Highway 55
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A Boise woman has been arrested and charged after a hit-and-run accident on Idaho 55 north of Eagle left one person dead Monday night. Natalie Hodson, 37, was driving a minivan north of Beacon Light Road and south of Seamans Gulch Road when she allegedly struck a 39-year-old woman who had pulled over to check on the trailer she was hauling behind her pickup truck, according to a Tuesday news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
boisedev.com
Proposed 14-story dual-hotel project in Downtown Boise would be city’s largest
More than a year ago, BoiseDev first reported a project to build two hotels on a surface parking lot along Grove St. at 10th St. in Downtown Boise. Now we have a look at what the project might look like if built. Eagle’s Pennbridge Lodging hopes to build a Mariott...
boisedev.com
Large NW Boise apartment project gets the green light, but not without a red light
Several hundred apartment units off of State Street got a thumbs up from the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission, but not without stipulations. Matlock Village Apartments is a proposed 224-unit complex at 9474 W State Street, where State Street and Duncan Lane intersect. The project received a good deal of pushback from the North West Neighborhood Association of Boise. However, the development was approved with several conditions, including extending Ulmer Lane and adding a streetlight at the Ulmer Lane and State Street intersection.
Boise Woman Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter
EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Boise woman is charged with the death of a 39-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a minivan north of Eagle on Monday night. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Natalie Hodson is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury crash following the death of the 39-year-old woman who had pulled off State Highway 55 between Beacon Light and Seamans Gulch roads at about 9 p.m. to check a trailer she was pulling. Deputies found the woman, identified by Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens as Kristina Rowley, of Cascade, badly injured and attempted life-saving measures until she was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. A witness followed the minivan until it finally stopped. Hodson was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail.
Treasure Valley's longest commute
As the valley grows so does the length of our daily commutes. But for a Kuna couple getting to work involves a lot more than just hitting a few red lights and off ramps.
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
eastidahonews.com
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
Grass fire burns 8-10 acres in northwest Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters have contained a grass fire that broke out Sunday night near Pierce Park Lane and Hill Road in Boise. According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire was reported just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Boise Fire Department, Eagle Fire Department, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) responded.
Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC
Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
Health officials warn against swimming in Hells Canyon Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho — The Southwest District Health Department added Hells Canyon Reservoir to the list of regional water bodies with potentially hazardous levels of toxins from cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) Tuesday. The health department discourages swimming, drinking, wading, or taking part in activities on the lake. Boiling...
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
