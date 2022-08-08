ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond police chief says no more questions on July 4 shooting plot

By Ned Oliver
Axios Richmond
Axios Richmond
 2 days ago

Richmond police chief Gerald Smith says he's not answering any more questions about his claims last month that the department foiled a Fourth of July mass shooting plot targeting Dogwood Dell.

  • "We are closing all discussion about the planned Fourth of July mass shooting," Smith told reporters at the outset of a crime briefing he held Monday.

Why it matters: It's a remarkable turnaround for Smith and Mayor Levar Stoney, who called a press conference and made national television appearances to highlight the incident as a law enforcement success story after seven people were killed in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade outside Chicago.

Catch up fast: Smith and Stoney's initial account was directly contradicted last week by a city prosecutor, who told a judge he did not have evidence supporting the claims of a specific target.

The latest: At Monday's briefing, Smith hedged his formerly unequivocal statements that Dogwood Dell was the target of the shooting plot, telling reporters that officers determined it was "most likely" the target based on the information they received.

Smith would not respond Monday when asked by Axios why the charges against one of the two men arrested in the case have been downgraded to a single count of entering the country illegally, which carries a maximum sentence of two years.

  • Both had previously faced charges of illegally possessing firearms.

What's next: The two men, Julio Alvarado Dubon and Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, are scheduled to appear in court hearings Tuesday.

  • So far, prosecutors have not mentioned the alleged plot described by police in court filings.

Axios Richmond

Richmond police defend predictive policing program

Richmond police say their foray into predictive policing — dubbed Operation Red Ball — has led to 179 arrests and the seizure of 276 guns.What's happening: The operation targets "people who have shot other people, people who have been shot or shot at and people who will shoot other people," Maj. Ronnie Armstead told leaders of Richmond's public housing authority last month, according a meeting recording obtained by Axios.The remarks were first reported by VPM News.Why it matters: The project has raised eyebrows among civil rights groups, who say predictive policing programs often lead to racial profiling.Meanwhile, the police department...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Homeless help runs out in Richmond

The pandemic prompted an unprecedented flood of government spending to help house people experiencing homelessness.But, as of earlier this summer, it's all run out.Why it matters: The number of available beds in Richmond-area shelters has plummeted, with nearly half of the region's unhoused people living outdoors.That's according to a point-in-time count at the end of last month conducted by the region's homeless services coordinator, Homeward.What they're saying: "We were able to respond at scale, and that's so unusual in human services — being able to meet the need," Homeward's director, Kelly King Horne, tells Axios. "And now we're back to...
Axios Richmond

Ask Axios: Where all that Nickel Bridge money goes

Question: How much money does the Nickel Bridge make every year, and when will it get a smart tag lane? The background: Ah, the Nickel Bridge, the smallest, prettiest and perhaps most contentious bridge in all of Richmond. The 97-year-old neighborhood bridge, officially named the Boulevard Bridge, is the only non-highway toll road in the city.It opened in 1925 and was built to lure homebuyers across the river and into newly built Westover Hills.The bridge was free for Westover Hills residents until 1960 and a nickel toll for everyone else. Thus, the moniker. The toll steadily rose over the years...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Artist uses AI to reimagine Carytown without cars

What would Carytown look like with no cars and open for pedestrians only? Urban planning advocate Zach Katz cannot only tell you, but he can show you — using the AI image-generation platform DALL-E, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.Katz, a 28-year-old Brooklyn-based artist, is blowing up on urbanist Twitter thanks to his AI-generated images that show real-world, car-dense streets as pedestrian utopias. He's recreated cities like New York, Boston and even Richmond.Why it matters: Images are powerful tools for imagining what's possible in urban design — and Katz's work is already being used by advocates across the country to push for the changes they want.Yes, but: In Richmond, we get a chance to experience Carytown without cars once a year, when the streets close for the annual Carytown Watermelon Festival, which is celebrating its 40th year this Sunday from 10am-6pm. Be smart: The Carytown Watermelon Festival wasn't always called that — nor was it in celebration of watermelon. It was "Discover Carytown Day" until the founder took a trip to South Carolina and discovered the sweet fruit celebration we all know today, Richmond Magazine's Harry Kollatz Jr. reports.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Axios Richmond

Drug kingpin helped fund a Richmond City Council campaign

One of City Councilwoman Reva Trammell's biggest campaign donations in 2020 came from a shell company founded by a now-convicted drug trafficker.What's happening: Trammell reported a $5,000 donation from Beloved Produce LLC during the last election, according to campaign finance records compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.It was the third-largest donation to her campaign.In June, authorities revealed the man behind the company was Nikike Tyler, a Henrico resident who pleaded guilty that same month to wholesaling millions of dollars worth of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl throughout the region.His supposed produce company was part of the plot, prosecutors said in...
Axios Richmond

Richmond restaurant news: a coffee park and new Carytown fine dining

Here's this week's heaping serving of local restaurant news. Botanya Restaurant, a new concept from the one of the folks behind Kabana, Sonora, Nama and Switch restaurants — is in the works in Carytown in the former Jimmy John's spot. The fine dining spot will offer craft cocktails and is expected to open in late September. Ironclad Coffee Roasters has opened ​​Ironclad National Park at its Shockoe Bottom location. The coffee shop acquired the little plot of land next to its cafe earlier this year and turned it into a community space for customer coffee sipping. Three Richmond spots — Redemption BBQ, ZZQ and Ronnie's — were named among the 10 best places in Virginia for barbecue. Three Notch'd RVA Collab House — the Scott's Addition brewery — expanded into two vacant storefronts to create a full-service restaurant, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Suzy Sno, the sno-ball concept from the owner of Ruby Scoop, moved from Jackson Ward to the former Sweet 95 space by Kitchen 64 and The Diamond, Richmond Magazine reports. Hang Space, the vegan cafe in Chesterfield, closed last week.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Clock ticking on Diamond District decision

City officials are nearing a decision on who to award a lucrative deal to redevelop the Diamond District and build a new ballpark.Why it matters: The city is marketing the 66.7 acres of publicly owned land as one of the most valuable parcels along the I-95 corridor.It currently houses three athletic venues — The Diamond, Sports Backers Stadium and the Arthur Ashe Center — surrounded by a sea of surface parking and vacant lots.Driving the news: During a city council meeting last week, Council President Cynthia Newbille pressed the 10-member selection committee to make their decision this month.The city, which...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

1920s-era love letters offer "rare glimpse" at LGBTQ+ life in Virginia

A collection of love letters exchanged by two Virginia men in 1923 offers "a rare glimpse into the lives of LGBTQ people a century ago," according to the Library of Virginia, which recently shared the correspondence on its website.What's happening: The letters between Jonnie and Roy follow the couple's effort to make a long-distance relationship work after Jonnie moved from Norfolk to Richmond. But they also document their fear of scandal and possibly arrest at a time when LGBTQ+ people faced intense persecution.In a final letter, Roy writes, "When I said I were going to live a Gay life, I...
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Levar Stoney
Axios

In Richmond, kids are (mostly) welcome at breweries

Breweries — establishments dedicated to creating, selling and consuming adult beverages — are increasingly welcoming a precocious category of non-drinkers: kids. Driving the news: Karri expressed outrage last week after spotting what appeared to be a 4-year-old's birthday party at a brewery near her house. The remark prompted...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

The last Confederate statues standing in Richmond

The most prominent Confederate statues in Richmond may have come down, but holdouts remain.What's happening: More than two years after the city's reckoning with Confederate iconography began in earnest, legal wrangling continues over a memorial to A.P. Hill.The statue of the Confederate general stands in the middle of a North Richmond intersection.And a handful of smaller statues under state control still dot Capitol Square.State of play: City leaders have been actively trying to remove the memorial to Hill for more than a year — a process that has been complicated by the fact that, unlike other memorials taken down, this...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Meet the Virginia pet-tracking pro who can find your lost dog (or turtle)

Carmen Brothers knows how to find your lost dog. And your lost cat. She can find your turtle, your ferret, and exactly once she successfully found someone's missing pet capybara, the world's largest living rodent. What's happening: Brothers is a professional pet tracker and the owner of Virginia-based Professional Pet Trackers. She uses a combination of human tracking methods, animal psychology and classic finding-lost-pet techniques to bring home missing furry (or hard-shelled) friends. She's based in Winchester but travels all over the country, including a recent trip to Richmond, to find lost pets. Why it matters: An estimated 10...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond's historic Winfree Cottage finds a home

A little clapboard cottage with big historical significance is heading to a permanent home after two decades in a Shockoe Bottom parking lot. Why it matters: The structure was once part of a thriving community of formerly enslaved African Americans in Manchester. It was home to Emily Winfree, who lived...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

You can still get tickets to Avail's Richmond show

Local punk legend Avail is playing in Richmond on Saturday, and you can still get tickets. Why it matters: The band, a throwback to Richmond's status as a 1990s punk hot spot, is so beloved locally that it was almost impossible to get into the sold-out reunion shows they played at the National three years ago.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Richmonders are commuting again

Richmonders are commuting again, at the highest rate at any time during the pandemic.Driving the news: Annual transactions on the three toll roads managed by Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority hit 55 million for the latest fiscal year, according to preliminary figures shared with Axios for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. That's a 16% year-over-year increase. Data: Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority; Chart: Axios VisualsYes, but: Transactions are still down from their pre-pandemic high of around 65 million annually. Why it matters: It's one of the best data points we have showing Richmonders might be getting back to normal with...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Scoop: Mediterranean restaurant planned for Secco space

The couple behind Gersi is planning a new restaurant on Robinson Street in the former Secco Wine Bar space.What's happening: Husband and wife Susannah Proctor and Gersi Mamega are planning a Mediterranean-focused concept heavy on fish, olives and panzerotti.The yet-to-be-named restaurant will open in October, Proctor tells Axios.In addition to dinner service, they're planning to offer coffee and Italian breakfast sandwiches in the morning and early afternoon. Catch up fast: Proctor and Mamega launched Gersi six years ago in Brooklyn, New York.Proctor, a Richmond native, decided to open a second location here three years ago after a real estate agent flagged space on Davis Street, which had housed a string of failed restaurants, most recently Swan Dive.The restaurant's menu focuses on pasta and other traditional Italian foods.Meanwhile, Secco's owners decided to call it quits in April after 24 years in business, leaving an opening on Robinson.What they're saying: Proctor says they're still discussing the concept and menu for the new location, but that they're drawing inspiration from the two olive farms Manega's family owns in his native Albania and Proctor's own family's farm in the Shenandoah Valley."It's going to be kind of bringing these two worlds together," she says.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Richmond's white man CEO problem

The CEOs of Richmond's publicly traded companies — among the highest paid positions in the region — are all men, and all but one of the 22 people on the list are white, according to a list of the positions compiled by Richmond BizSense. The collage of headshots...
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Axios Richmond

"It's Richmond, baby": the true story behind the viral Instagram account

On July 11, @itsrichmondbaby, an anonymous Instagram account, posted its first meme — a design 100% stolen from a local artist (scroll to the last slide) with the words: Image courtesy of @itsrichmondbabyState of play: Two weeks, more than 600 posts and over 9,800 followers later, the account has gone (locally) viral, inspiring spoof accounts, hate comments and declarations that it's so over and long-since stopped being funny. Image courtesy of @itsrichmondbabyMuch like the first meme posted, the person behind @itsrichmondbaby, who asked to remain anonymous to maintain the mystery of the account, tells Axios he's written none of...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios

Coming soon: the longest bar in Virginia

Bowling, mini golf, an auditorium, a beer garden and a six-restaurant food hall are coming together under one roof. What's happening: A multi-entertainment venue called The Park at RVA is planning to open its doors this fall, per Richmond BizSense. The developers are marketing it as "an indoor wonderland." Noteworthy:...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Richmond

Prosecutions, injuries and deaths: Abortion in Virginia pre-Roe

In the decades before Roe v. Wade struck down Virginia's abortion laws, the procedure was illegal in almost all cases.But abortions were nonetheless common here, a review of newspaper archives shows, with news reports routinely detailing abortion-related injuries, deaths and prosecutions.Why it matters: The Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe last month reopened debate over abortion, and while state law remains unchanged, Republicans, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, are pursuing new restrictions.So how did restrictions of the past work and how were they enforced?In 1962, doctors told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the procedure was easily obtainable despite the fact that the state only...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Richmond

What happens if you have weed at the Richmond airport

Question: Now that marijuana is legal in Virginia, can I travel with it on airplanes?Answer: No one is going to tell you it's OK to bring weed on airplanes, but almost no one is getting in trouble for doing it at RIC.State of play: Possession of up to 4 ounces of marijuana in public is legal in Virginia, but the drug remains federally illegal and the people searching your bags — the TSA — are part of a federal agency.That's not to mention the fact that depending on where you're flying, weed might still be illegal there.Between the lines: TSA has said in repeated public statements that agents are searching for weapons, not drugs. But when they find drugs, they refer the matter to local police.At Richmond International Airport, that would be the Richmond Airport Police, who enforce state — not federal — law."Lawful possession of marijuana does not elicit a police response," airport spokesperson Troy Bell tells Axios.Since marijuana became legal over a year ago, airport police have issued exactly one citation, Bell tells Axios.The traveler was under 21, and state law prohibits possession by minors.They received a $25 fine.
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Axios Richmond

Richmond, VA
522
Followers
121
Post
86K+
Views
Axios Richmond is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

