Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
DraftKings Kansas Pre-Registration Bonus: $100 Ahead of Launch
Kansas online sports betting could launch soon and DraftKings Kansas has a sensational offer available to any player who pre-registers for an account. This pre-registration offer includes a $100 bonus for new players that will be available once the app goes live. If you are interested in signing up for...
The World Excel Championship is being broadcast on ESPN and it's absolutely wild
There are so many sports around the world at the moment and they all bring atmosphere, thrills, spills, heartache, determination and adrenaline (in some way, shape or form). But we're here to present to you one hell of an exciting new adventure: Excel Esports. That’s right, a whole sport dedicated...
CBS Sports
Online sports betting guide, terms, promos, bonus, winning strategy: How to bet on football, golf, baseball
Legal online sports betting is expanding into even more states now, meaning more fans than ever will get to wager on their favorite teams for the first time. If you haven't bet on sports before, learning all the terms and betting styles can seem overwhelming. However, right now is the perfect time to learn the most popular sports betting terms before the calendar gets extremely full. Baseball, golf and car racing are going on right now, and soon football, basketball and hockey will join in. To help you learn the best ways to bet on all of these sports, we have put together a quick guide to get you started. After reviewing our sports betting guide, you will be wagering on your favorite sports like a pro. Caesars is one of the most trusted names in entertainment and gaming, and a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code can get you into the action right now.
Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff
In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game
A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
NBA Mock Trade: Another Klutch Client Lands With Los Angeles Lakers
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley could thrive with a fresh start and defined role.
Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham
The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: Sportsmanship Moment at LLWS Regional Final Goes Viral
A class act of sportsmanship between two young players is worth watching.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NBC Sports
Shanahan upset with bizarre rules that ban famous 'Shanahat'
It's the end of an era, and Kyle Shanahan has a bone to pick with the NFL. Throughout his tenure as 49ers head coach, Shanahan often has been seen wearing a red hat with a small black 49ers logo on it, dubbed the famous "Shanahat" which took the world by storm in 2019.
Wilmington Apple
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires Sports Made Personal
WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful club and event operator, has acquired Sports Made Personal (SMP), a transformative youth sports company outside of Chicago. SMP includes soccer and lacrosse clubs, leagues, events and leading-edge technology that will further advance the success of 3STEP.
Longtime ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel comes out as transgender
ESPN journalist M.A. Voepel announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is transitioning, and will be using he/him pronouns. The 48-year-old, who the network has called "the foremost authority on women's basketball," is an award-winning veteran of sports journalism, and joined ESPN in 1996. Voepel said that his recent winning of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tayshaun Prince on difference between guarding Kobe vs. LeBron
Back in the day, Tayshaun Prince was considered one of the NBA’s premier wing defenders. He played during a time in which the careers of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James overlapped, and he had the unenviable task of guarding both of them in the postseason. The debate of whether...
Raiders Are Reportedly Trying Out Former 1st Round Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders tried out veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday, per reports. Shelton, 29, spent last season with the New York Giants, appearing in 13 games at nose tackle and recording 31 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He started 12 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020 and finished the year with 37 total tackles and one sack.
Massachusetts vs. Maine: Little League World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional
The 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Monday as Massachusetts takes on Maine. The team from Middleboro, Mass. is representing the Commonwealth as they look to continue in the LLWS and aim for Williamsport. The Massachusetts team is coming off a 1-0 win over New Hampshire (Concord) on Saturday in their opening game. On the other side, Maine squad (Bangor East) opened up their regionals run with a 3-0 win over Vermont (Brattleboro). Monday’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
Lakers News: Former LA Champion Signs Deal with Sacramento Kings
Former Lakers guard Quinn Cook recently signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
NBC Sports
Ward reveals great nickname for 49ers' revamped secondary
The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group. During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.
Anthony Averett is Excited to be a Las Vegas Raider
Anthony Averett was a big free-agent signing for the Las Vegas Raiders, even if it didn't get much attention.
Wrestling program teaches kids from underserved communities skills on and off the mat
"There aren't many Black people or people of color," he told CBS News. But everything changed for him when the 15-year-old found wrestling through the group Beat the Streets, which uses one of the world's oldest sports to teach lessons kids can use on and off the mat. Some of the skills they learn are discipline, grit, confidence, humility and commitment, according to its website.
NFL World Reacts To The Melvin Gordon Injury News
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was dealing with an injury. According to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon suffered a foot injury. He said the team was managing the situation, but the longtime NFL running back wasn't on the practice field today.
CBS News
525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2