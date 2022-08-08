Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting ninth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Daza will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 7.5 FanDuel points...
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
FOX Sports
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
Yardbarker
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
FOX Sports
Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
Castro ditches phone, brings bat, Pirates beat D-backs 6-4
PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro left his phone in the clubhouse, brought his bat to the field and helped the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Wednesday night. Castro had two hits one night after an embarrassing smartphone faux pas. The 23-year-old mistakenly left his phone in the back pocket of his baseball pants during Tuesday’s game, and it came flying out on a headfirst slide into third base. It was not the kind of impression the youngster wanted to make: He’s split time between the minors and big leagues over the past two years and had just been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. On Wednesday, he made the highlight reel for baseball-related reasons.
numberfire.com
Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
FOX Sports
Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5
DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals' five-run first...
numberfire.com
Minnestoa's Luis Arraez leading off on Wednesday night
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will man first base after Jose Miranda was shifted to third and Gio Urshela was given the night off on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Pepiot, our models project Arraez to...
FOX Sports
Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1
San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodger starting Chris Taylor in left field on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will operate in left field after Joey Gallo was rested versus Twins' right-hander Sonny Gray. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Giants' Wilmer Flores batting second on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Brandon Crawford moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Flores for 11.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro sitting for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Victor Reyes starting in right field. Reyes will bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens catching for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Torrens will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Cal Raleigh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Torrens for 4.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting third on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rizzo will start at first base on Wednesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Andrew Benintendi moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points...
