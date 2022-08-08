PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro left his phone in the clubhouse, brought his bat to the field and helped the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Wednesday night. Castro had two hits one night after an embarrassing smartphone faux pas. The 23-year-old mistakenly left his phone in the back pocket of his baseball pants during Tuesday’s game, and it came flying out on a headfirst slide into third base. It was not the kind of impression the youngster wanted to make: He’s split time between the minors and big leagues over the past two years and had just been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. On Wednesday, he made the highlight reel for baseball-related reasons.

