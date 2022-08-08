Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting ninth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Daza will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 7.5 FanDuel points...
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
FOX Sports
Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11...
Castro ditches phone, brings bat, Pirates beat D-backs 6-4
PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro left his phone in the clubhouse, brought his bat to the field and helped the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Wednesday night. Castro had two hits one night after an embarrassing smartphone faux pas. The 23-year-old mistakenly left his phone in the back pocket of his baseball pants during Tuesday’s game, and it came flying out on a headfirst slide into third base. It was not the kind of impression the youngster wanted to make: He’s split time between the minors and big leagues over the past two years and had just been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. On Wednesday, he made the highlight reel for baseball-related reasons.
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com
Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Oneil Cruz sitting for Pirates on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tucupita Marcano starting in center field. Marcano will bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Marcano will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Oneil Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodger starting Chris Taylor in left field on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will operate in left field after Joey Gallo was rested versus Twins' right-hander Sonny Gray. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Emmanuel Rivera batting sixth in Arizona's Wednesday lineup
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rivera will take over the hot corner after Josh Rojas was rested versus Pittsburgh's right-hander Mitch Keller. numberFire's models project Rivera to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Willi Castro sitting for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Victor Reyes starting in right field. Reyes will bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater leading off for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Joc Pederson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Giants' Wilmer Flores batting second on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores will start at second base on Wednesday and bat second versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Brandon Crawford moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Flores for 11.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Gary Sanchez catching on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sanchez will start behind the plate after Sandy Leon was benched versus Dodgers' righty Ryan Pepiot. numberFire's models project Sanchez to score 8.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Higashioka will catch for left-hander Nestor Cortes on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Jose Trevino returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Higashioka for 7.9 FanDuel...
