Idaho man drowns at popular Salmon River spot near Riggins. Witnesses tried to help

In an Idaho summer that has seen a number of water-related deaths, a drowning in the Salmon River that occurred over the weekend is the latest tragedy.

Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls to help a man at Shorts Bar Recreation Site at about 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

A man was observed swimming when he suddenly went underwater, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke told the Idaho Statesman. Two women who are nurses witnessed the event, pulled him from the water and administered CPR, according to Funke.

First responders from Riggins, deputies and a Bureau of Land Management officer arrived to assist, but rescue efforts were not successful, according to the release.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office identified the drowning victim as 32-year-old Steven Hunt, of Lucile.

Shorts Bar is “a frequent put-in spot for floating the Lower Salmon River” at Riggins, according to the Bureau of Land Management website.

Hunt’s family was notified and the sheriff’s office sent its “deepest sympathy” to them. The Riggins community has come together to set up a fund to help the family with funeral costs, and some local businesses have donation jars as well.