‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Humble ISD goes back to school Tuesday and many parents have safety on top of their minds
"We will literally have deputy constables with our ISDs walking at schools. I've seen Humble and Klein's plan. They're completely covered," said the Pct. 4 constable.
Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo releases limited number of 2023 season tickets for sale
Fans can now prepare for next year's rodeo, as a limited number of season tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Baytown family reunites with their stolen dog 5 years later
Emotions were running high as a dog a Baytown family loves so much finally made it back to its pack five years later.
70% of Texas teachers are considering quitting their jobs, survey finds
Many teachers saying they feel burned out from pandemic-related stress, political pressure from state lawmakers, less support from parents and financial burdens.
Medical examiner looking for family of man found near railroad tracks in NW Houston
The discovery was made in March. Now, months later, the medical examiner's office released new details with hopes of finding the man's family.
ABC13 Houston
NYC city council holds special session after migrants arrive from Texas buses
The New York City Council held a special hearing on Tuesday after buses of asylum seekers recently arrived in the city after being sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The hearing focused on the conditions of the city's homeless shelters and how it can deal with the influx of asylum seekers, who have strained many of city's systems and services.
87-year-old found dead with human bite mark on her stomach in her NW Houston home, HPD says
The woman had spinal fractures, bruising, chest injuries not consistent with CPR being performed, and a human bite mark on her stomach, according to detectives.
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
HPD looking for 2 armed robbers accused of slamming man into window in SW Houston
Do you know them? The young suspects were caught on video slamming the victim into a glass window, causing it to break. They got away with his money, police said.
FBISD leadership addresses teacher shortages and budget shortfalls as students go back to school
Despite Fort Bend County being a diverse, growing, attractive area for families, FBISD is having a hard time hiring teachers and staff.
Some roads impassable due to high water
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
Former HPD officer acquitted in 2020 crash that killed 71-year-old in northeast Houston
Matthew Valdez's fate in a 71-year-old man's crash death wasn't decided by jurors, with a presiding justice executing a directed verdict.
Houston police hope surveillance video will show what led to up deadly convenience store shooting
Police believe there is surveillance video, and once they can figure out what led up to the deadly shooting, they will let a grand jury determine any charges.
'Little Red Robbing Hood' suspect wanted after holding up northwest Houston bank, FBI says
Investigators said the suspect walked into the bank, approached the counter, and presented a threatening note demanding cash.
Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says
The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.
Houston ISD approves district's largest teacher pay raise ever
This marks the largest increase that HISD has gotten in its history. "If you want students to learn and you want students to feel safe and appreciated, you have to do the same thing for staff."
