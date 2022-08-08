ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

DC News Now

Severe weather causes flooding in parts of Prince George’s Co.

RIVERDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — In Prince George’s County, the city of Riverdale is recovering from severe flooding once again after Monday’s storm. “We just have to close up the shop and get some kind of towels, lock the doors, and make sure the water doesn’t come in,” said Alex Posada, owner of Posada’s […]
WJLA

Prince George's Co. community restore what is left after floods, severe weather Monday

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — 7News captured a video of the downpour Monday at FedEx field. Wind-blown water poured in sheets off parking lot solar panels just a couple of miles north of the deluge overwhelming storm drains and underground culverts in Riverdale. Md. And water blasted across Kenilworth Avenue just south of East-West Highway making its way into businesses like Alex Posada’s auto repair shop.
JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings issued for Arlington

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… The northwestern District of Columbia… Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland… Northwestern Arlington County in northern Virginia… Northeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia…
Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches

Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County

WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
MD-210 closed due to truck crash

Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
Storm Damage Causes Road Closure And A New Plan

CORDOVA, Md.- Storm damage that created craters in Three Bridge Branch Road, sparked ideas for a safer drive. Storms rolled through Talbot County Friday evening until Saturday morning. Warren Edwards, Roads Superintendent for Talbot County, said the water flooded so high, it was above the guard rails. Edwards explained how...
Doggy daycare District Dogs flooded in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A doggy daycare and grooming business in Northeast is drying out after severe flooding Wednesday. District Dogs on the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue saw around three feet of brown flood water outside the business as rain poured down. Owner Jacob Hensley said he had about 50...
Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity

Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
