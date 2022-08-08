Read full article on original website
Severe weather causes flooding in parts of Prince George’s Co.
RIVERDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — In Prince George’s County, the city of Riverdale is recovering from severe flooding once again after Monday’s storm. “We just have to close up the shop and get some kind of towels, lock the doors, and make sure the water doesn’t come in,” said Alex Posada, owner of Posada’s […]
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
Prince George's Co. community restore what is left after floods, severe weather Monday
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — 7News captured a video of the downpour Monday at FedEx field. Wind-blown water poured in sheets off parking lot solar panels just a couple of miles north of the deluge overwhelming storm drains and underground culverts in Riverdale. Md. And water blasted across Kenilworth Avenue just south of East-West Highway making its way into businesses like Alex Posada’s auto repair shop.
Flash flooding cleanup continues in Prince George's County
Monday night's flash flooding and heavy rains severely impacted parts of Prince George's County and the cleanup is continuing Tuesday morning. FOX 5's Bob Barnard has the latest.
JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings issued for Arlington
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… The northwestern District of Columbia… Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland… Northwestern Arlington County in northern Virginia… Northeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia…
Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches
Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
Crash closes part of Indian Head Highway until Tuesday afternoon
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Part of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County is closed Tuesday after a truck crash, according to MATOC. The department tweeted Tuesday morning that Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
Two Dead, Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Suitland Parkway Crash In Prince George's County
Two were killed and two were seriously injured in an early morning crash on Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, police said. Multiple vehicles crashed on the parkway near Forestville Road in Forestville at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to authorities. Upon arrival, officials said that...
Water rescue calls in Prince George’s County
Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said crews were working a couple of water rescues late Monday afternoon after heavy rain moved across the area.
Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County
WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
MD-210 closed due to truck crash
Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said. Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.
Storm Damage Causes Road Closure And A New Plan
CORDOVA, Md.- Storm damage that created craters in Three Bridge Branch Road, sparked ideas for a safer drive. Storms rolled through Talbot County Friday evening until Saturday morning. Warren Edwards, Roads Superintendent for Talbot County, said the water flooded so high, it was above the guard rails. Edwards explained how...
Doggy daycare District Dogs flooded in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A doggy daycare and grooming business in Northeast is drying out after severe flooding Wednesday. District Dogs on the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue saw around three feet of brown flood water outside the business as rain poured down. Owner Jacob Hensley said he had about 50...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded...
Tractor-trailer carrying watermelons crashes with box truck, causes ‘large debris field’ on I-95
A truckload of spilled watermelons is causing a "large debris field" on Interstate 95 in Caroline County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Construction to cause delays on I-95 south of Quantico
Construction starts tonight on I-95 between exit 148 at Quantico and exit 142 in Garrisonville, creating detours going southbound on the interstate overnight from Mon., Aug. 8, through Wed., Aug. 10.
Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity
Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
Baltimore Co. addresses safety concerns along major thoroughfare
After two years of working to make their neighborhood safer, Baltimore County has solved several concerns for people who live or travel along Pot Spring Road.
