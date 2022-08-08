Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting ninth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Daza will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Yardbarker
Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
FOX Sports
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA・
Pirates eye chance to split 4-game set with Diamondbacks
The Pittsburgh Pirates are fresh off a rare win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and now look to gain a split
numberfire.com
Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens catching for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Torrens will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Cal Raleigh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Torrens for 4.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Oneil Cruz sitting for Pirates on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Oneil Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tucupita Marcano starting in center field. Marcano will bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Minnestoa's Luis Arraez leading off on Wednesday night
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will man first base after Jose Miranda was shifted to third and Gio Urshela was given the night off on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Ryan Pepiot, our models project Arraez to...
numberfire.com
Dodger starting Chris Taylor in left field on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Taylor will operate in left field after Joey Gallo was rested versus Twins' right-hander Sonny Gray. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano batting eighth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tucupita Marcano is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Marcano will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Oneil Cruz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Marcano for 7.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria catching for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Viloria will catch for right-hander Glenn Otto on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Viloria for 8.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro sitting for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Castro will move to the bench on Wednesday with Victor Reyes starting in right field. Reyes will bat second versus right-hander Aaron Civale and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Reyes for 7.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater leading off for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater will start in center field on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Sean Manaea and the Padres. Joc Pederson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford sitting for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Crawford will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting at shortstop. Moore will bat seventh versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Moore for 7.7...
