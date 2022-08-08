KENOSHA, Wis. - A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday, Aug. 10 in Whitestown, Indiana. Kenosha police said this all started when a man, 24, attacked his 2-month-old son's mother and took the child. The mother, 20, flagged down Kenosha police near 18th Avenue and 63rd Street around 9:30 p.m. She had visible injuries and was taken to the hospital. Investigators believe the attack happened in the parking lot of an old grocery store in the area.

