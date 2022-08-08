Read full article on original website
Nameless
2d ago
Quite a failed attempt to minimize what happened. Take a look at videos posted on the web... you'll get the drift exactly what happened, and by WHOM .
Reply(5)
21
Adam Kostowicz
2d ago
Milwaukee staying classy….I didn’t go and I won’t go unless my my son wanted to go see the animals and I would go at opening time….Done with summer fest as well
Reply
9
Farmgrl58
1d ago
.Remember what happened a few years ago with similar groups of kids.This is Security's fault. I doubt signs will help.Proof of age and those accompanying these children should be mandatory. Not discriminatory if applicable to all. Security at all enterance gates too enforce..
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
cbs4indy.com
Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping
WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found
KENOSHA, Wis. - A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday, Aug. 10 in Whitestown, Indiana. Kenosha police said this all started when a man, 24, attacked his 2-month-old son's mother and took the child. The mother, 20, flagged down Kenosha police near 18th Avenue and 63rd Street around 9:30 p.m. She had visible injuries and was taken to the hospital. Investigators believe the attack happened in the parking lot of an old grocery store in the area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine brothers were 'manufacturing firearms' in home, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Three Racine brothers were arrested and charged after prosecutors say a drive-by shooting revealed a cache of weapons in their home. Two of the brothers are felons, and investigators believe they were manufacturing firearms. Calvin Gibson, 52, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: E. coli under advisory levels, swimming allowed on lake in Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A lake in southern Wisconsin has reopened its waters for swimming following an instance of high levels of E. coli. On August 10, the Racine County Parks announced that E. coli concentrations are below advisory levels at Quarry Lake. The water has since been reopened to swimming.
wearegreenbay.com
Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia
EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
wearegreenbay.com
20+ animals seized from owners in central Wisconsin, ‘significant’ concerns
HULL, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous cats and dogs in central Wisconsin were seized from a residence after an investigation found ‘probable neglect conditions’. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where animals were seized from a residence in the Town of Hull. Authorities said that 22 dogs and one cat were taken from the residence.
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evers administration picks site for new youth prison
The facility would replace the state's existing youth prison outside Irma. The existing facility has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse.
WJFW-TV
Site selected for facility replacing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake
MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday announced the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has selected a site for a new Type 1 facility in the city of Milwaukee. The announcement of the site is a major step in the efforts to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake and move kids in DOC care closer to home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Denita Ball Milwaukee County's 1st female sheriff
MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball won the Democratic primary for Milwaukee County sheriff Tuesday, Aug. 9, and with no Republican challenger in November, she becomes Milwaukee County's first female sheriff and the first Black woman to serve as sheriff in the state of Wisconsin. Less than 24 hours after her primary...
Family of Breon Green demand video release from Milwaukee jail
“This is everybody’s son,” Monique Brewer, aunt of 21-year-old Breon Green, said during a protest Saturday. “This is everybody’s nephew, this is everybody’s friend, this is everybody’s brother, this is everybody’s child. It could be anybody. All we’re asking for is transparency.” In June, Green was taken to jail by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office […] The post Family of Breon Green demand video release from Milwaukee jail appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Michels supporters rallying in Waukesha
Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
marijuanamoment.net
Voters Across Wisconsin Will See Marijuana Questions On Their Ballots In November
Wisconsin voters in at least half a dozen cities and counties will be asked on November’s ballot whether they support legalizing, taxing and regulating cannabis in a manner similar to alcohol. In recent weeks, local governments in the counties of Dane, Eau Claire and Milwaukee, along with the cities...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin to receive $79 million for electric vehicle charging stations
Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
wpr.org
Waukesha County declares fentanyl a 'community health crisis'
Logan Rachwal was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Growing up, he loved to play baseball. As a college student, he enjoyed writing poems, drawing and cooking. He was just 19-years-old when his mother, Erin Rachwal, received a phone call from one of Logan's friends on the night of...
Comments / 33