West Allis, WI

Comments / 33

Nameless
2d ago

Quite a failed attempt to minimize what happened. Take a look at videos posted on the web... you'll get the drift exactly what happened, and by WHOM .

21
Adam Kostowicz
2d ago

Milwaukee staying classy….I didn’t go and I won’t go unless my my son wanted to go see the animals and I would go at opening time….Done with summer fest as well

9
Farmgrl58
1d ago

.Remember what happened a few years ago with similar groups of kids.This is Security's fault. I doubt signs will help.Proof of age and those accompanying these children should be mandatory. Not discriminatory if applicable to all. Security at all enterance gates too enforce..

9
 

cbs4indy.com

Whitestown police stop car linked to Wisconsin kidnapping

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A car found in Boone County early this morning helped police solve an out-of-state kidnapping case. Police received an alert about a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. The driver of the vehicle was considered “armed and dangerous,” according to the alert.
WHITESTOWN, IN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found

KENOSHA, Wis. - A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday, Aug. 10 in Whitestown, Indiana. Kenosha police said this all started when a man, 24, attacked his 2-month-old son's mother and took the child. The mother, 20, flagged down Kenosha police near 18th Avenue and 63rd Street around 9:30 p.m. She had visible injuries and was taken to the hospital. Investigators believe the attack happened in the parking lot of an old grocery store in the area.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine brothers were 'manufacturing firearms' in home, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Three Racine brothers were arrested and charged after prosecutors say a drive-by shooting revealed a cache of weapons in their home. Two of the brothers are felons, and investigators believe they were manufacturing firearms. Calvin Gibson, 52, faces one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of...
RACINE, WI
West Allis, WI
Wisconsin State
West Allis, WI
Crime & Safety
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
wearegreenbay.com

Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
#Wisconsin State Fair#Amusement Park#Fox6 News
wearegreenbay.com

20+ animals seized from owners in central Wisconsin, ‘significant’ concerns

HULL, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous cats and dogs in central Wisconsin were seized from a residence after an investigation found ‘probable neglect conditions’. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where animals were seized from a residence in the Town of Hull. Authorities said that 22 dogs and one cat were taken from the residence.
HULL, WI
WJFW-TV

Site selected for facility replacing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake

MADISON - Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday announced the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has selected a site for a new Type 1 facility in the city of Milwaukee. The announcement of the site is a major step in the efforts to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake and move kids in DOC care closer to home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denita Ball Milwaukee County's 1st female sheriff

MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball won the Democratic primary for Milwaukee County sheriff Tuesday, Aug. 9, and with no Republican challenger in November, she becomes Milwaukee County's first female sheriff and the first Black woman to serve as sheriff in the state of Wisconsin. Less than 24 hours after her primary...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Family of Breon Green demand video release from Milwaukee jail

“This is everybody’s son,” Monique Brewer, aunt of 21-year-old Breon Green, said during a protest Saturday. “This is everybody’s nephew, this is everybody’s friend, this is everybody’s brother, this is everybody’s child. It could be anybody. All we’re asking for is transparency.” In June, Green was taken to jail by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office […] The post Family of Breon Green demand video release from Milwaukee jail appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com

Michels supporters rallying in Waukesha

Senator Tammy Baldwin teamed up with MG&E Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of electric vehicles. One person is dead after deputies responded overnight to reports of gunfire in the Town of Sumner, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. Barnes watch party begins in Milwaukee. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin to receive $79 million for electric vehicle charging stations

Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Waukesha County declares fentanyl a 'community health crisis'

Logan Rachwal was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Growing up, he loved to play baseball. As a college student, he enjoyed writing poems, drawing and cooking. He was just 19-years-old when his mother, Erin Rachwal, received a phone call from one of Logan's friends on the night of...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

