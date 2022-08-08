ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years

EL PASO, Texas -- Food City Supermarket at Fox Plaza to close Wednesday after 50 years, the store announced on social media. This store location first opened in 1972. Today store official said, "There aren't words to express our deep gratitude to our customers, our employees and our vendors for everything." Back in July, the The post Food City Fox Plaza location to close today after 50 years appeared first on KVIA.
Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News

Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
After A Month, El Paso’s Chuco Barbas 2.0 Is Coming Back

When you think of El Paso shops & businesses, Chuco Barbas, owned by David Fuji Vargas (who also owns Fuji Productions), has been one of the busiest in town since 2015. I wrote little over a month ago about David having to step down from the barber shop due to health issues with so many people reaching out to him offering good wishes & good health.
El Paso hospital to change ER posters displaying anti-abortion group info

An El Paso woman was startled to learn that her hospital was displaying an emergency room sign that includes the phone number of a Texas anti-abortion group. Texas law mandates hospitals display signs with information about human trafficking and forced abortion, including a toll-free number to a related organization. Ophra...
Breathtaking El Paso Sunrise and Sunset Photos Subject of New Museum Exhibit

Borderland sunrise and sunset photos taken by locals is the focus of the newest rotating exhibition at the El Paso Museum of History. Whether it’s the sun majestically rising over the Franklins or slowly setting behind the desert horizon, we’re treated to stunning sunrises and sunsets that leaves many of us in awe and reaching for our phone pretty much on the daily.
Sinkhole in Texas swallows car; woman rescued moments before

EL PASO, Tx. — A sinkhole in Texas swallowed a car on Tuesday and the woman inside was rescued just moments before. El Paso Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a car fell into a sinkhole in the area on Tuesday. According to a video from EPFD...
BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide

EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice. The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.
6 Places to Get the Best Agua Fresca-Not Spa Water- in El Paso

Nothing beats an ice cold agua fresca on a hot El Paso day, am I right? Notice how I called it an agua fresca and not "spa water"?. In case you missed it, a popular TikTok creator named Grace Norton shared her recipe for what she called "spa water" that was a blend of lemon and cucumbers. She claimed that the drink has many benefits including hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. She also added sugar, which I feel defeats the purpose of it being "spa water".
El Paso philanthropist dies

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
Documents: El Paso Water takes $1.2M fine fight across state lines

El Paso Water officials are making the case that New Mexico environmental regulators have no business fining the utility over a decision to divert sewage into the Rio Grande for months. Attorneys representing El Paso Water said the New Mexico Environment Department has no power to fine a Texas water...
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

