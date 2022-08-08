Read full article on original website
Barry Mcockiner
2d ago
funny when comparing this to the guy arrested in st croix county just last week. white male, 52, engineer, same job and residence for last 16 years, zero prior convictions, defending himself with a knife and a person unfortunately died as a result, judge sets 1 million dollar bond when the state only asked for 500k. And then there's this guy 🤨 #blackprivilege 👍 🙄
Reply(3)
54
David Humphrey
2d ago
as many people as he killed why is his bond not in the millions... better yet no bond because apparently he keeps getting out and killing
Reply(2)
49
Cheri Sandles
2d ago
Why do judges set any bail for murder? Is there a WI law that says bail has to be set? If so, then 2million should be set if not 5million.
Reply(17)
37
