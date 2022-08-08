New facility would close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facilities. (Milwaukee, WI) — The state of Wisconsin has picked out a location for its new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The city’s Common Council is expected to vote on the site Friday. The site selection is being called a major step toward closing the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls. Those facilities are near Irma in northern Wisconsin. Forty-two-million dollars have been approved to cover the cost of the project. Before construction can get underway, public hearings must be held, approval must be earned for rezoning and the construction plan, and the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee has to be officially notified.

