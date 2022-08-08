Community Q&A: McKenna Swindell, lifeguard, Bruce Buchanan Memorial Aquatic Center, Selah

Read full article on original website
Related
Free backpacks and snow cones at Tri-Cities back-to-school event for kids
Benton County Sheriff’s Office also holding a school supplies drive.
Homelessness Increasing in Yakima County
The annual Point in Time Homeless Community Survey is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima over the last year. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24. The 2022 survey included 670 people experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4%...
Nelson Dam demolition wraps up, fish to have new passage by spring
YAKIMA, Wash. — Crews plan to finish demolition this week on the Nelson Dam in Yakima and get started on establishing a roughened channel to replace it in time for spring. The old dam was built in the 1920 and had design flaws that made it difficult for fish to migrate upstream on the Naches River and resulted in sediment buildup that rose water levels and caused flooding.
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Crumbl Cookies in Yakima Finally Get an Opening Date
There has been a lot of people asking when Crumbl Cookies was going to open in Yakima. It was supposed to open in July but they postponed the opening until everything was perfectly ready. Everything in order, everything set in place to make it the most enjoyable experience for all. People from miles around just to taste these cookies just has people in Yakima have been traveling to Tri-Cities just to grab some of these to take back home. Now they won't need to as Crumbl Cookies finally has an opening date.
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima to receive part of $100M state RAISE funds
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington state will receive almost $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding to use for infrastructure projects. The state received 4.35% of the total funding this year, in the highest dollar amount Washington has ever been awarded. Yakima County will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Mabton School Board chooses future over past
Mabton School District officials have been wrestling with a heart-wrenching decision for the past few months, but they’ve reached a sound conclusion. By opting to build a two-story addition onto Mabton Junior/Senior High School rather than buying back the century-old high school building and restoring it, they’re putting the needs of students ahead of nostalgic longings. The school board approved the decision July 25.
Yakima Herald Republic
Federal relief funds, creative staffing keep 2022-23 Yakima school budget steady
A renovated auditorium. Decreasing enrollment. Increased funding and spending. These are a few of the details that were released in Yakima School District’s preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year, which was released for review on July 8, with public hearings this month. This coming school year, YSD plans...
Comments / 0