ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Haddox making music — one song, one gig at a time

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KaKMw_0h9bJDcn00
Chris Haddox (The Dominion Post file photo).

Chris Haddox, the WVU professor, community activist and singer-songwriter, found out a few weeks back that he was the cause of an international incident. Oh, it was OK. This particular in

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mike Releases Disco! Vinyl, Shares New “Alarmed!” Video: Watch

Mike is releasing his 2021 album Disco! on vinyl for the first time. The LP is available at the online shop for his label 10k. To accompany the vinyl release, Mike has shared the music video for his Disco! standout “Alarmed!,” featuring Tigrayan rapper Sideshow. The visual was filmed in Dublin, Ireland by FindJordy, and follows the two rappers through the city as they ride around in cars, hang out in alleyways smoking, and trade verses over the beat. Check it out below.
RETAIL
Complex

J.I.D Shares New Song “Dance Now” f/ Kenny Mason and Foushee

J.I.D’s new track “Dance Now” has arrived. The track, featuring production by Christo, sees J.I.D enlisting the repeatedly proven guest vocal prowess of Kenny Mason and Foushee. Stream “Dance Now” below via Spotify and/or listen via your preferred streaming service here. On Tuesday, the track’s...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Singer Songwriter#Dominion Post
The Independent

Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’

Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
THEATER & DANCE
Star 93.9

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Finally Out and Fans Are Absolutely Shook: ‘A No Skips Album’

After much anticipation, it is finally here. For, Beyonce has unleashed her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The new album sees Beyonce head to the dance floor with its anthemic songs. However, across the album, Queen Bey also shows love for the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, she goes on to credit her late Uncle Johnny - who was a queer man - in the Renaissance booklet.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

GloRilla Responds to Mean Tweets About How Deep Her Voice Sounds on New Song

GloRilla has responded to mean tweets about the noticeable change in pitch in her voice on her new song. On Monday (Aug. 1), Glo put up a snippet of a new track on social media. In the clip, which is captioned, "Right now I'm feeling blessed," the buzzing Memphis rapper spits lines from a new song. "He got 99 problems and the biggest one is me/He got all of these little bitches, but the biggest one is me," she raps.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Music
NPR

Indigo De Souza showcases her gifts in her latest album, 'Any Shape You Take'

Indigo De Souza's music is all about sharing the joy of connection — even if that joy is screaming into your phone, like in her new song, "Real Pain," where she crowdsourced dozens of voice memos from fans to layer into the song. But the connections can also be more immediate. Her mother's support helped her navigate her childhood in Spruce Pine North Carolina, where she often felt like an outsider. After finding her footing in Ashville, Indigo recorded I Love You Mom in her bedroom and released it in 2018.
MUSIC
The Independent

Britney Spears explains why she thinks teenage sons decided to stop visiting her

Britney Spears has explained why she thinks her teenage sons decided to stop seeing her in an Instagram post.On Wednesday (10 August), the singer responded to claims made by her ex-husband Kevin Federline that their children were distancing themselves from her.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos she posted on the social media site.Spears called the comments “hurtful”, and was supported by her husband Sam Asghari, who hit out at Federline.In a lengthy post she has...
RELATIONSHIPS
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 418 answer and hint: Thursday, August 11

I can offer you helpful hints for today's Wordle, general advice on how to make the most out of each guess, and even supply the answer if you'd like—you'll find everything you need to clear the August 11 (418) challenge just a short scroll away. I do love an...
musictimes.com

Shaun Milli: Love Me (Official Music Video)

You should check out Shaun Milli's new track, "It's My Time," if you like hip-hop and R&B. There is an official music video for the song, "Love Me," which you can view and listen to here:. Despite the lovely piano beginning, it's evident that Shaun Milli was born to sing...
MUSIC
Vibe

Chuck D’s ‘Fight The Power’ Docuseries Set To Premiere On PBS

Click here to read the full article. The legendary Chuck D has joined forces with PBS and BBC Studios to bring Hip-Hop’s story to the small screen. The four-part docuseries, titled Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World, will be developed by the rap legend and his manager Lorrie Boula and will premiere on January 31, 2023, announced the network. Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World will transport audiences back to hip-hop’s inception and document the genre’s steps in revolutionizing and challenging America’s history over four decades.More from VIBE.comMusic Sermon: How 'Fight The Power' Saved Public...
TV & VIDEOS
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
5K+
Followers
164
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy