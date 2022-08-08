Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 29, on Motor Vehicle Charges & Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on multiple motor vehicle charges and outstanding warrants yesterday morning, August 10. Police arrested on Concord Street at 8:13 a.m. Gustavo Nogueira, 29, of 18 Centennial Place of Framingham. He was charged on two outstanding warrant, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle,...
ABC6.com
1 person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Lakeville on Tuesday. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Precinct Street. The Lakeville Fire Department said no other cars were involved.
whdh.com
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
22-Year-Old Injured In Late Night Shooting Near UMass Memorial: Police
A 22-year-old man was shot late at night near a hospital in Worcester, authorities said. Police responded for a report of a gunshot victim in the vicinity of 58 Catharine Street around 11:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Worcester Police said on Facebook. The incident was close to UMass Memorial Medical Center.
Fitchburg Man Arrested For Killing 41-Year-Old Worcester Mother Of 2
A Fitchburg man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old mother of two from Worcester last month, authorities said. Keith Jones, age 32, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Felicia Obeng that occurred at 629 Cambridge Street on the evening of July 16, Worcester Police said.
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
Hurricane Betty’s in Worcester looks to reopen patio following fatal March shooting: ‘It’s hindering our business’
More than four months after a fatal shooting at Hurricane Betty’s, the strip club’s owners are trying to reopen the patio. The Worcester License Commission voted to suspend the strip club’s license for 10 days on March 30 following the March 26 shooting that killed 27-year-old Deondre Matthews and injured a 32-year-old man.
Worcester Police Investigating Shooting on Bell Hill
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Catharine Street late Wednesday night. According to the WPD, officers were dispatched to the area of 58 Catherine St. just before 11:30 PM on Wednesday. When they arrived, police found a 22-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Detectives are working...
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
Framingham Police: Dog Euthanized After Attack
FRAMINGHAM – A dog injured in an attack, by another dog last week, had to be euthanized, said police. Last Wednesday, August 3, a dog got out of its yard, and attacked another dog that was being walked, said the police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The dog being walked...
Police: Man drove around city with woman stuck to car hood
Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.
Police Arrest & Charge Framingham Man With Assault With A Dangerous Weapon
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after he asked a woman for money and assaulted her in downtown Framingham last night, August 9. Police arrested at 10:11 p.m. Ezekiel Ashley, 56, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and...
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
whdh.com
22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man was shot in Worcester shortly before midnight Thursday, according to police. Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and did not release information about the man’s identity or condition. Police taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and...
Jayxavien Nunez, who aided victims of fatal Chandler Street crash, honored by Worcester City Council with key to the city
The Worcester City Council presented Jayxavien Nunez, who helped victims involved in the fatal Chandler Street crash, with a key to the city Tuesday. Mayor Joe Petty said the honor was in recognition of his “selfless and life-saving actions at the car accident on the night of July 23.”
ABC6.com
Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
Man accused of brutally beating mom and daughter at gas station, causing crash on Mass. Pike
A man upset over a failed credit card transaction brutally beat a mother and her daughter at a gas station in Auburn and then caused a car wreck on the Massachusetts Turnpike as he fled the scene, authorities said. Kyle Fitta, 30, of North Dighton, is facing charges including unarmed...
WCVB
Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
Framingham Man Charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under Influence For 3rd Time
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham man was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for a third time, according to police. A police officer stopped a vehicle on Irving & Arlington street after the driver “crossed into wrong lane nearly striking cruiser,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
nrinow.news
Six injured in Pascoag crash; Firefighters respond to three calls by Wallum Lake in three hours
BURRILLVILLE – A two-vehicle crash on Old Wallum Lake Road early Sunday morning left six people with injuries, including two in serious condition, according to emergency responders. Police say a Burrillville man now is facing several charges related to the incident, including one count of driving under the influence.
