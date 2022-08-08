ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nick Taverna
2d ago

Here we go again. The Governor screws up and the people have to cover the deficit created by foolishness and very poor accounting. DO NOT VOTE FOR Houcal.

47
cp
2d ago

You would not think New York State has a deficit with the promise’s the governor is making and her spending. Advice slow down just because you are trying to get elected doesn’t mean you need to put us further in debt

21
Brad
2d ago

Buffalo NY wants to spend a billion dollars, yes a billion, on a bridge that is less than a mile. Democrats are horribly intelligent people. Truly, they trick their own people as they create a rich and a poor class. Then they will have power as the majority will depend on them for income. It's happening all around you, look at your groceries. How is it possible for everything in the world be in shortage, from snickers bars to wood. With shipments cross boarders clear and have been for a while, prices should be greatly less.

13
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Tax Breaks and Other Incentives Extended for NY Seniors

New legislation signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul looks to provide more tax relief for especially older homeowner in the state. The package allows municipalities to increase the maximum income allowed for the state’s real property tax exemption to $50,000 for those age 65 and older as well as residents with disabilities. The previous maximum income eligible was $29,000 per year for seniors and those with disabilities living outside of New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Promote Job Opportunities in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that will increase public awareness on job opportunities in New York State. Legislation (A.8458A/S.6803A) will authorize the New York State Department of Labor to develop a public awareness campaign that will promote the New York State Job Bank. The New York State Job Bank is an online resource maintained by the NYSDOL to connect job seekers with over 250,000 jobs across all industries.
POLITICS
State
New York State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank

A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Tto Strengthen Housing Affordability for New York Seniors and Families

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a legislative package aimed at expanding tax relief for New York homeowners, particularly those 60 and over. The package, which was signed alongside members of the State Legislature and advocates, will help to support homeowners - from first-time homebuyers to senior citizens - as inflation, rising costs, and other factors drive a nationwide affordability crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
townofgoshen.org

The New York State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

The New York State (NYS) Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a drinking water and wastewater emergency assistance program funded through new federal resources. Benefits are administered through the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and are based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by applicants up to a maximum of $2,500 per drinking water or wastewater provider, or $5,000 if drinking water and wastewater services are combined, per applicant household. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s drinking water and/or wastewater vendor(s).This assistance is targeted at low income households and income guidelines will mirror that of the Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information regarding LIHWAP please visit the LIHWAP website at https://otda.ny.gov/LIHWAP.
GOSHEN, NY
therealdeal.com

Landlords backing off big rent hikes

Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
MANHATTAN, NY
WIBX 950

Deadline To Apply For New York State Forest Ranger Job In 2 Days

If you are interested in a forest ranger job with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the deadline is quickly approaching. While the job duties are a bit different than most law enforcement officers, a ranger is a police officer,. Forest rangers are sworn police officers, who work...
JOBS
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces New York State Insurance Fund Has Returned Over $550 Million to New York Businesses

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the New York State Insurance Fund, New York's largest workers' compensation insurer, distributed more than $550 million over the past year to New York businesses through its discounts and dividends programs. NYSIF offers discounts to companies that it insures directly and that exhibit robust worker safety protocols. It provides dividends for companies that belong to a NYSIF safety group, where employers in similar industries pool together to reduce workers' compensation costs. The program is a part of Governor Hochul's mission to provide relief and cost savings to New York businesses.
mynbc5.com

Elevate Vermont program to help tech startups apply for federal grants

A new state program will assist technology startups and small businesses in Vermont in applying for federal grant money. The program, called Elevate Vermont, was designed to help partner the state's small and start-up businesses with professional assistance to apply for Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer grants.
VERMONT STATE
WIBX 950

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
SULLIVAN, NY
waer.org

COVID safety and security a priority for 2022 New York State Fair

On Sunday, the state reported the COVID-19 positivity rate for Onondaga County was 8.6%. Now with the state fair only two weeks away, event organizers are preparing to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible. All indications are the 2022 fair will likely resemble what it did before the pandemic...
Syracuse.com

NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

