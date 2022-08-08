Here we go again. The Governor screws up and the people have to cover the deficit created by foolishness and very poor accounting. DO NOT VOTE FOR Houcal.
You would not think New York State has a deficit with the promise’s the governor is making and her spending. Advice slow down just because you are trying to get elected doesn’t mean you need to put us further in debt
Buffalo NY wants to spend a billion dollars, yes a billion, on a bridge that is less than a mile. Democrats are horribly intelligent people. Truly, they trick their own people as they create a rich and a poor class. Then they will have power as the majority will depend on them for income. It's happening all around you, look at your groceries. How is it possible for everything in the world be in shortage, from snickers bars to wood. With shipments cross boarders clear and have been for a while, prices should be greatly less.
Comments / 51