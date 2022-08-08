ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Police seek men who stole $3K worth of meds from Maidencreek CVS

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a retail theft in Maidencreek Township, Berks County. It happened Sunday around 6:45 p.m. at the CVS on Allentown Pike, said Northern Berks Regional police. Two men, seen in the surveillance image above, filled several shopping bags with about $3,000 worth of allergy...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
17-year-old dies after woodchipping incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The death of a Lehigh County teenager who got caught up in a wood chipper has been officially ruled an accident. Now, we're learning more about the victim. He has been identified as 17-year-old Isiah Bedocs. He was part of a tree removal crew working at a home on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township. The County Coroner said he was pulled into the woodchipper at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday. He was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, but he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Person flown to hospital after incident in North Whitehall

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been flown to the hospital after an incident in Lehigh County Tuesday. Police were called out to a home on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township just after 1:30 p.m. They haven't specified the nature of the incident, but we're told one...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Fire heavily damages old stone home in East Coventry Twp.

EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Fire chased a man from his home in Chester County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the home on Old Schuylkill Road in East Coventry Township. The inside of the stone home, which we're told may date back to the 1800s, was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Police investigate crash in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Whitehall are investigating a car crash. Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Chestnut and N. Ruch streets around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, near where N. Ruch Street becomes W. Coplay Road. At least two vehicles appeared to be involved, with one...
ACCIDENTS

