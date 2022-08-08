N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The death of a Lehigh County teenager who got caught up in a wood chipper has been officially ruled an accident. Now, we're learning more about the victim. He has been identified as 17-year-old Isiah Bedocs. He was part of a tree removal crew working at a home on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township. The County Coroner said he was pulled into the woodchipper at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday. He was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, but he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO