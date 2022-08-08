Read full article on original website
Families of aging prisoners call on Lehigh County DA to publicly support geriatric parole review
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Families of elderly prisoners are calling on Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin to help give their loved ones a second chance at life. Families, faith leaders, and activists rallied Wednesday in front of the county courthouse. They're asking Martin to send their letter to the Pennsylvania...
More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
Norwescap Food Bank receives gamechanger grant to serve more families in western NJ
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A food bank that serves more than 12,000 people in western New Jersey each year is getting a big chunk of change from the federal government. U.S. Senator Cory Booker visited Norwescap Tuesday to announce the new grant. The goal is to allow Norwescap to serve even...
Hearing continues for proposed Jaindl warehouses, under review by White Twp. since 2019
WHITE TWP., N.J. – The White Township Planning Commission on Tuesday night discussed stormwater and wastewater issues involving two warehouse proposals by Lehigh Valley-based developer Jaindl Land Co. The plans call for the development an 800,000-square-foot warehouse next to the Delaware River on what is currently farmland at 35...
Police seek men who stole $3K worth of meds from Maidencreek CVS
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a retail theft in Maidencreek Township, Berks County. It happened Sunday around 6:45 p.m. at the CVS on Allentown Pike, said Northern Berks Regional police. Two men, seen in the surveillance image above, filled several shopping bags with about $3,000 worth of allergy...
3rd-degree murder charges reinstated against woman accused of hitting, killing 2 troopers and pedestrian
PHILADELPHIA - A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a Montgomery County woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian. Prosecutors say Jayana Webb was drunk and speeding when her car slammed into the troopers' cruiser on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia. Troopers Martin Mack...
Warehouse, other buildings proposed on site of former quarry in Lower Macungie
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission on Tuesday night recommended preliminary/final land development plan approval for a 71,250-square-foot warehouse on a 12-acre site at 7991 Quarry Road. In addition to the warehouse, the plan calls for the construction of a 4,000-square-foot office and an attached...
Water shoots into the air after large sinkhole forms in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A road is closed after a large sinkhole started forming in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The sinkhole formed in the 800 block of East Wayne Avenue, according to a Facebook post from township police. Police posted a video of water shooting into the air...
372 apartments, hotel, commercial buildings proposed on 54 acres in Lower Macungie
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission on Tuesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a mixed-use development proposed for North Krocks Road, across from the Hamilton Crossings bypass. The project consists of several elements across 54.4 acres: Two apartment buildings that include 372 units, a...
Man convicted over Facebook rant found guilty of cyberstalking ex-wife, ex-girlfriend, prosecutor
The Lehigh Valley man at the center of a free speech case years ago has been found guilty in another case. Anthony Elonis, of Lower Saucon Township, was convicted of cyberstalking a federal prosecutor, his ex-girlfriend and his ex-wife, according to online court documents. Elonis sent multiple harassing and threatening...
17-year-old dies after woodchipping incident in North Whitehall
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The death of a Lehigh County teenager who got caught up in a wood chipper has been officially ruled an accident. Now, we're learning more about the victim. He has been identified as 17-year-old Isiah Bedocs. He was part of a tree removal crew working at a home on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township. The County Coroner said he was pulled into the woodchipper at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday. He was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, but he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.
Person flown to hospital after incident in North Whitehall
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One person has been flown to the hospital after an incident in Lehigh County Tuesday. Police were called out to a home on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township just after 1:30 p.m. They haven't specified the nature of the incident, but we're told one...
Fire heavily damages old stone home in East Coventry Twp.
EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Fire chased a man from his home in Chester County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the home on Old Schuylkill Road in East Coventry Township. The inside of the stone home, which we're told may date back to the 1800s, was...
Poconos man held 2-year-old's hands under hot water, causing severe burns, police say
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man is facing charges after authorities say he caused severe burns to a child's hands and delayed taking him to the hospital. David McNeese, 27, was charged with aggravated assault to a child and related offenses in the incident in Hamilton Township in January, state police said.
Police investigate crash in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Whitehall are investigating a car crash. Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Chestnut and N. Ruch streets around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, near where N. Ruch Street becomes W. Coplay Road. At least two vehicles appeared to be involved, with one...
