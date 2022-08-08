ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yourcentralvalley.com

Back to School Health Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The West Fresno Family Resource Center is holding its annual Back to School Health Fair Wednesday afternoon. The resource center has been providing students with school supplies and immunizations for the past 20 years. This year’s event is being held at the Fresno Convention Center’s...
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

Central Valley farm workers marching to the state capitol for change

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley farm workers are just under a week into a 335-mile march to draw attention to farm workers’ rights. The “march for the governor’s signature” started in Delano and made a stop today in Visalia. The group is on their sixth day of marching and plans to end up in Sacramento […]
VISALIA, CA
Madera Tribune

Central Valley receives $23 million grant

FRESNO — in an unprecedented agreement, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties joined forces with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation to apply for a federal grant in the Good Jobs Challenge and was one of 32 to receive a $23 million grant of the more than 600 applicants.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

New Rebate Offers To Pay Residents Cash For Their Lawns In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The City of Fresno is trying something different that it hopes will help families save water. It’s offering to pay people to remove their lawns and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. What’s more, the city is offering help to design it. Between the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno City College using incentives to entice students

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE): Fresno City College lost thousands of students during the pandemic – now the college has nearly doubled its in-person classes this year, and that is contributing to the number of registrations. The college says they’re hitting 90% of their new student registration, and the new president of the college, Dr. Robert Pimentel, […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Longtime Fresno Judge Retires. Here’s Who Newsom Appointed as Replacement

After serving 20 years on the Fresno County Superior Court bench, Hilary Chittick plans to take it slow in retirement, at least at the beginning. “A friend advised me to wait six months after retiring to make any big plans, and I’m actually going to follow that advice. I’ll do something, but am not sure what,” Chittick told Politics 101 by email.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia

VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare County Fair giving free tickets for donations

TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive. There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

CHP Fresno to Madera chase caught on camera

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The CHP says people first started calling the CHP around 6 this morning after seeing a woman driving erratically on the 99, near Chestnut Ave. Troopers caught up with her near the 41 interchange. “And pretty much, the chase was on by that point,” said...
FRESNO, CA
thesangerscene.com

Sanger celebrates Back to School with music, food, free backpacks and free swim

By Cheryl Senn More than 250 backpacks filled wit school supplies were distributed to students at the City of Sanger Back to School Pool Party. The Sanger Parks & Recreation Department collaborated with Worship Center Sanger to make sure the event was a huge succes The Sanger Pool was open from 11:00 AM and close…
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Watch Out Wednesday: Back-to-school scams

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As children head back into the classroom, the Better Business Bureau is asking parents to be aware of scams, including what might look like advertisements. The BBB says scammers are not only targeting parents but also children this year through junk mail and ads that are just too good to be […]
FRESNO, CA
Nationwide Report

2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KMPH.com

Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets

Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
FRESNO, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California

Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...

