yourcentralvalley.com
Back to School Health Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The West Fresno Family Resource Center is holding its annual Back to School Health Fair Wednesday afternoon. The resource center has been providing students with school supplies and immunizations for the past 20 years. This year’s event is being held at the Fresno Convention Center’s...
GV Wire
Editorial: Bullard Cellphone Ban Has Merit, but Students, Teachers, Parents Must Weigh in First
A good idea can quickly become a bad idea if it isn’t properly vetted and implemented. This is especially true when dealing with a controversial change that begs for stakeholder buy-in and clear communication with the people affected. And that brings us to Bullard High School principal Armen Torigian,...
Central Valley farm workers marching to the state capitol for change
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley farm workers are just under a week into a 335-mile march to draw attention to farm workers’ rights. The “march for the governor’s signature” started in Delano and made a stop today in Visalia. The group is on their sixth day of marching and plans to end up in Sacramento […]
Madera Tribune
Central Valley receives $23 million grant
FRESNO — in an unprecedented agreement, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties joined forces with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation to apply for a federal grant in the Good Jobs Challenge and was one of 32 to receive a $23 million grant of the more than 600 applicants.
KMJ
New Rebate Offers To Pay Residents Cash For Their Lawns In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The City of Fresno is trying something different that it hopes will help families save water. It’s offering to pay people to remove their lawns and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. What’s more, the city is offering help to design it. Between the...
Fresno City College using incentives to entice students
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE): Fresno City College lost thousands of students during the pandemic – now the college has nearly doubled its in-person classes this year, and that is contributing to the number of registrations. The college says they’re hitting 90% of their new student registration, and the new president of the college, Dr. Robert Pimentel, […]
GV Wire
Longtime Fresno Judge Retires. Here’s Who Newsom Appointed as Replacement
After serving 20 years on the Fresno County Superior Court bench, Hilary Chittick plans to take it slow in retirement, at least at the beginning. “A friend advised me to wait six months after retiring to make any big plans, and I’m actually going to follow that advice. I’ll do something, but am not sure what,” Chittick told Politics 101 by email.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breakthrough in 1982 California cold case leads to arrest of Fresno native in Hawaii
Police in the Bay Area believe they finally know who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl whose naked body was found behind a blood-stained wall near a bus stop in 1982 in Sunnyvale. The suspect in the killing of Karen Stitt grew up in Fresno, where he attended high school...
BBQ competition coming to Fresno County’s Kearney Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A major barbecue competition is being held next month in Fresno County’s Kearney Park. The Fresno County Historical Society is hosting “The Great Kearney Barbecue Smoke Out,” which is planned for Sept. 24th at Kearney Park. The competition will host a mix of pros and amateur grillers keen to take the […]
Mayor Dyer serves as judge for Biggest Baddest BBQ & Car Show
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Saturday residents gathered in southwest Fresno to see who they thought had the best BBQ around. Mayor Jerry Dyer dropped in to serve as a judge for the Tip-Tip portion of the competition. He also had a chance to speak with local car enthusiasts that displayed their vehicles during the car show. […]
thesungazette.com
Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia
VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
Tulare County Fair giving free tickets for donations
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive. There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per […]
KMPH.com
CHP Fresno to Madera chase caught on camera
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The CHP says people first started calling the CHP around 6 this morning after seeing a woman driving erratically on the 99, near Chestnut Ave. Troopers caught up with her near the 41 interchange. “And pretty much, the chase was on by that point,” said...
thesangerscene.com
Sanger celebrates Back to School with music, food, free backpacks and free swim
By Cheryl Senn More than 250 backpacks filled wit school supplies were distributed to students at the City of Sanger Back to School Pool Party. The Sanger Parks & Recreation Department collaborated with Worship Center Sanger to make sure the event was a huge succes The Sanger Pool was open from 11:00 AM and close…
Watch Out Wednesday: Back-to-school scams
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As children head back into the classroom, the Better Business Bureau is asking parents to be aware of scams, including what might look like advertisements. The BBB says scammers are not only targeting parents but also children this year through junk mail and ads that are just too good to be […]
Fresno Caltrans worker killed in crash was a loving dad, selfless community leader
48-year-old Ali Shabazz spent his days serving his community as the imam of a Fresno mosque and his nights as a civil engineer for Caltrans.
2 people, including Caltrans engineer on duty, killed in Fresno County crash
48-year-old Ali Shabazz, a 16-year-veteran of Caltrans, was headed to a job on I-5 when another car crashed into his truck. Both drivers died from their injuries.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KMPH.com
Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets
Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
viatravelers.com
12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California
Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
