Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
'Peace of mind' | New technology will allow Medina Valley ISD parents to track students on the bus
CASTROVILLE, Texas — Tracking students who ride the bus will be easier for Medina Valley Independent School District parents this upcoming school year. This district, located west of San Antonio, is implementing new safety technology on all school buses that will alert parents via a mobile app when their child is on and off the bus.
Northside ISD makes Election Day student holiday
SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD (NISD) leaders added a new student holiday on what's usually a busier than normal school day -- Election Day. It was a decision that simply made sense to Melina Espiritu-Azocar, Chief of Staff for the Northside American Federation of Teachers (Northside AFT). "Many of...
North East ISD kicks off first day of school
SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday is the first day of school for the second largest district in San Antonio --- North East ISD. They will be welcoming tens of thousands of students back this morning. With the upcoming school year, there have been some safety changes made as safety is...
South San ISD kicks off breakfast in the classroom
SAN ANTONIO — It may still be summer break for many, but for thousands of kids in the South San Antonio ISD today was the first day to head back to school. "Last year I had athletics, so it was like, really important because you need that energy to move and be active," said middle school student Trissa Castillo who knows how important a good breakfast is.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How San Antonio school districts' safety procedures have changed after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
COVID Tracker: Cases and hospitalizations trending down to start August
SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus hospitalizations in the San Antonio region have dipped below 300 for the first time in a month, and August is off to a more stable start in regards to new infections following a wave that began in mid-June and may have peaked in late July.
Fill The Bin campaign starts next week
SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
Free summer meals for kids ends this Friday
SAN ANTONIO — Summer time tends to increase grocery bills for many families. Since students no longer have access to breakfast and lunch at school, the San Antonio Food Bank steps in to help fight food insecurity. This year, they set out to provide 1 million meals to families across San Antonio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Housing project for SA homeless community makes progress
SAN ANTONIO — Some of San Antonio’s most vulnerable homeless residents could start moving into Towne Twin Village on the east side as soon as October. It will be the community’s first residential campus built for single-site permanent supportive housing needs. Towne Twin Village has been in...
Mandy Gutierrez, former Robb Elementary principal, reassigned to new position
SAN ANTONIO — About a week after she was reinstated from administrative leave by district officials, Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez will now start preparing for a new role. The district on Friday announced Gutierrez will shift to the position of assistant director of special education for Uvalde...
$3.4 billion San Antonio city budget plan to include reduced tax rate, potential CPS Energy customer credits
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio will present its first proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year at its meeting Thursday. Among the top priorities for city council includes property tax relief, public safety, employee compensation and shoring up its civilian workforce of roughly 7,000 employees. On...
New owners want to convert Tower Life building space for housing
SAN ANTONIO — The Tower Life building's new owners want to convert office space into housing units. A group of developers pitched their plans to Bexar county commissioners Tuesday. The county may offer tax breaks or monetary incentives to advance the project. Any potential deal would almost certainly require...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South San Antonio ISD celebrates a century of education
SAN ANTONIO — A local school district is celebrating its 100th anniversary. South San Antonio ISD held its annual back-to-school birthday bash before the beginning of this school year. All students were given free school supplies, backpacks and even haircuts. Metro Health was also on standby to administer free back to school immunizations along with COVID vaccines.
Military training exercises cause confusion and fear among San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO — Happening this week is controlled chaos in the city. The Army is conducting training exercises in San Antonio neighborhoods. The ruckus has left people confused and even fearful. The City of San Antonio released new detailed information about the operation, Tuesday. This training will occur between...
Bexar County residents received over $11 million in aid for delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County has help available for property taxes and mortgages. County leaders say they are cutting down $45 million owed in delinquent property taxes. There’s still plenty of assistance available. Inside the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collectors office—staff are busy helping families. “We’re trying to...
US Army conducting military training downtown, east side through Friday
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday. The training will be taking place through Friday, and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.
New Braunfels Utilities offers discount on power bills along with a rate hike
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels’ homeowner Alexandria Stephenson said opening her her $395 power bill was an eye-popping, heart-stopping experience. “Huge sticker shock,” she said. “It was definitely something that no homeowner wants to see.”. Others in New Braunfels are seeing even bigger power bills:...
'It was entirely random," Chief McManus says of LA Fitness slaying
SAN ANTONIO — While San Antonio authorities continues to investigate last week's deadly shooting inside a north-side LA Fitness, SAPD Chief William McManus says the killing was random. "That is what is so odd about this," McManus told KENS 5 in an exclusive interview. "Most times when an offense...
Militaries from around the world training for crisis situations at Fort Sam Houston
SAN ANTONIO — Military forces from more than dozen countries have made Fort Sam Houston home for the week as they train for crisis situations. U.S. Army South is hosting PANAMAX, a joint-military exercise dating back to 2003, which focuses on responding to a host of security threats and humanitarian disasters.
'SpiritLandia' | Rebranded celebration for Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio announced
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders and organizers announced the fourth annual Day of the Dead River Parade and other celebrations in 2022. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Chef Johnny Hernandez were on hand for the unveiling of the celebration, which city leaders hope will be a national event. They are hoping San Antonio becomes the go-to cultural destination for Dia De Los Muertos in the U.S.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0