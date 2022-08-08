ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

South San ISD kicks off breakfast in the classroom

SAN ANTONIO — It may still be summer break for many, but for thousands of kids in the South San Antonio ISD today was the first day to head back to school. "Last year I had athletics, so it was like, really important because you need that energy to move and be active," said middle school student Trissa Castillo who knows how important a good breakfast is.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fill The Bin campaign starts next week

SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Free summer meals for kids ends this Friday

SAN ANTONIO — Summer time tends to increase grocery bills for many families. Since students no longer have access to breakfast and lunch at school, the San Antonio Food Bank steps in to help fight food insecurity. This year, they set out to provide 1 million meals to families across San Antonio.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

South San Antonio ISD celebrates a century of education

SAN ANTONIO — A local school district is celebrating its 100th anniversary. South San Antonio ISD held its annual back-to-school birthday bash before the beginning of this school year. All students were given free school supplies, backpacks and even haircuts. Metro Health was also on standby to administer free back to school immunizations along with COVID vaccines.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

US Army conducting military training downtown, east side through Friday

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday. The training will be taking place through Friday, and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'SpiritLandia' | Rebranded celebration for Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio announced

SAN ANTONIO — City leaders and organizers announced the fourth annual Day of the Dead River Parade and other celebrations in 2022. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Chef Johnny Hernandez were on hand for the unveiling of the celebration, which city leaders hope will be a national event. They are hoping San Antonio becomes the go-to cultural destination for Dia De Los Muertos in the U.S.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

