Read full article on original website
Related
1 in hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Asheboro, Randolph County deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting in Asheboro on Wednesday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 5 p.m., Randolph County deputies responded to a welfare check on Cable Creek Road in Asheboro. Arriving deputies saw a male leave the home with a […]
Caswell County deputy shot multiple times, suspect barricaded surrenders
A Caswell County sheriff's deputy was struck by gunfire multiple times Wednesday morning while delivering a domestic violence protection order, according to Sheriff Tony Durden Jr.
Deputy-involved shooting after a welfare check on Cable Creek Road Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting involving deputies in Asheboro Wednesday evening, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Deputies were responding to a welfare check on Cable Creek Road. When they got there, a man with a gun ran from the home and came back before leaving out the back door.
NC sheriff's deputy shot trying to serve domestic violence order, officers now in standoff with barricaded Semora man
Semora, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times while serving domestic violence protection order spurring an hours-long standoff between an armed man and dozens of law enforcement officers. Caswell County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora Wednesday just before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 pipe bombs, 5 partially-built devices found in Randleman: Investigators
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Investigators found two possible pipe bombs and five other partially-built devices at a property in Randleman on Tuesday, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said a citizen called in a tip shortly after 3 p.m., reporting they'd found pipe bombs at a location on Providence...
Man dead after hit-and-run on I-73 in Greensboro
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a man died after a hit-and-run crash on I-73 near Groometown Road in Greensboro early Wednesday morning. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Terry Joe Simmons of Greensboro. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the southbound off-ramp. Officials said the man was...
No death penalty in case of wife accused of shooting, killing NC firefighter
SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of killing her husband, a firefighter in the Seagrove community, will not face the death penalty. Heather Auman is accused of shooting MJ Auman at the end of June. Deputies were called to a home on Ridge Road about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound and Auman was taken […]
‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified after a citizen uncovered multiple pipe bombs in Randolph County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 3 p.m., a citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications because they thought they had located pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
Guilford County inmate found dead, investigations underway, deputies say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — An inmate's death over the weekend at the High Point Detention Facility is under investigation, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Officers conducting a supervision round found Charles Williams, 61, unresponsive in his cell Sunday night. Guilford County Emergency Services...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police reports. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive. After an investigation, police said 23-year-old Jeffery Alexander McMillian was...
Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.” The 42-year-old inmate […]
WRAL
Dozens of police cars seen blocking road in Semora near farmhouse
Semora, N.C. — Dozens of police cars and first responders were lined up along Paradise Lane in Semora, according to video from Sky5. Semora is in Caswell County, which is north of Wake County by around 70 miles. Police SUVs were seen parked on the property of one large...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
Woman, child dead after hitting logs that fell off timber truck
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a 42-year-old woman and child died after crashing into logs that fell off a timber truck in Surry County. The crash happened on US-601 shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers said the tractor-trailer was driving north on the highway and came into a right-hand curve, went left of center, overturned, and lost part of its load.
WRAL
Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
wfmynews2.com
The City of Winston-Salem plans to give an update on strategies implemented to reduce gun violence
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders and neighbors are re-grouping and providing an update on whether their anti-gun violence tactics are working. When folk living in Winston-Salem met at Carl H. Russell Community Center in May to address gun violence Councilwoman Barbara Hanes Burke said it would not be a one-and-done conversation.
Greensboro Safety Review Board monitoring The Blind Tiger after shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro's safety review board continues to monitor the Blind Tiger. This comes after a deadly shooting that took place outside the bar a few weekends ago. Since the shooting several employees are facing charges and the bar's alcohol permit is suspended. The city...
WXII 12
Forsyth County: Arrest made in deadly Clarios facility shooting between coworkers
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting between coworkers at the Clarios Manufacturing Facility in Kernersville. On Aug. 2, after 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the facility on Powering Progress Drive. There, a man, identified by family as...
WBTV
Meck Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting was wanted for southwest Charlotte murder
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the suspect who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Forsyth County as officers were trying to serve a murder warrant out of Mecklenburg County. According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Alexander Dekontee Weah died in the Friday...
‘Want it to stop’: Attempted break-ins worry Greensboro homeowners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood keep calling police about a man they say is trying to get inside their houses while they are home. It’s happened along Matt Place just off Mizell Road. “I’m past terrified. I’m angry. I want it to stop,” Rhonda Malotte said. Malotte has lived in […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 2