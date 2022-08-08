ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Guilford County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after hit-and-run on I-73 in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a man died after a hit-and-run crash on I-73 near Groometown Road in Greensboro early Wednesday morning. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Terry Joe Simmons of Greensboro. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the southbound off-ramp. Officials said the man was...
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified after a citizen uncovered multiple pipe bombs in Randolph County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 3 p.m., a citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications because they thought they had located pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center
WFMY NEWS2

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, according to police reports. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened at 6:16 p.m. at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive. After an investigation, police said 23-year-old Jeffery Alexander McMillian was...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.   “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.”  The 42-year-old inmate […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Dozens of police cars seen blocking road in Semora near farmhouse

Semora, N.C. — Dozens of police cars and first responders were lined up along Paradise Lane in Semora, according to video from Sky5. Semora is in Caswell County, which is north of Wake County by around 70 miles. Police SUVs were seen parked on the property of one large...
SEMORA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
WRAL

Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputies surround home in Caswell County neighborhood. Sky 5 is flying over an active scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman, child dead after hitting logs that fell off timber truck

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a 42-year-old woman and child died after crashing into logs that fell off a timber truck in Surry County. The crash happened on US-601 shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers said the tractor-trailer was driving north on the highway and came into a right-hand curve, went left of center, overturned, and lost part of its load.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy