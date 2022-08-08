City of Decatur close to decision on new EMS provider

DECAUTR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the City of Decatur said they are nearing a decision on which ambulance companies will receive a license to operate in Decatur.

City leaders met with four EMS providers last Monday to discuss potential service in the city and the county. That meeting, they said, brought them one step closer to issuing licenses.

“We are pleased with the responses and information we received at Monday’s administrative hearing,” said City Manager Scot Wrighton. “Following some final discussions, the city will issue licenses and facilitate a smooth transition as soon as possible.”

The hearing served as a chance for these companies to promote themselves as the best choice to receive a license. City staff also asked questions regarding the ability of each company to provide high-quality EMS service to Decatur and Macon County.

City staff is planning to meet with the ambulance working group on Tuesday for further discussion. A final decision will not come at that meeting, but the city plans to issue licenses soon after.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.