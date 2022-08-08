Read full article on original website
Texas grand jury declines to indict man accused of killing 9-year-old girl while shooting at armed robber
A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday declined to indict a man who allegedly killed 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez while shooting at an armed robber in February, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency
An Alabama murderer who shot his girlfriend dead 28 years ago has been executed after having a final phone call with his mother and despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, received a lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday...
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
‘World’s first drug lord billionaire who lived like king in jail’ with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats is recaptured
THE world's 'first billionaire drug lord' who lived like a king in jail with guns, silk shirts, and cowboy hats has been captured by Mexican troops after going on the run. A dishevelled-looking Rafael Caro Quintero was seen being dragged out in handcuffs after a sniffer dog found him hiding a bus in footage shared by Mexican forces.
Three kids, aged 5 to 17, shot dead ‘by brother who then gunned down his parents’ in hostage bloodbath
A FAMILY of five, including three kids, have been shot dead in a "hostage situation" in France. A 22-year-old man was reportedly shot dead in the village of Douvres in the foothills of the Alps after he allegedly killed five members of his family he had been holding hostage since Tuesday night.
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
Man who spent decades in prison for Malcolm X murder sues for wrongful conviction
A New York man who spent two decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing city leaders and former law enforcement officers over his wrongful imprisonment after he was exonerated late last year.
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
Mother does Instagram Live covered in blood after allegedly stabbing to death 4-year-old daughter and attacking son
A New Orleans mother stands accused of killing her four-year-old daughter and attacking her two-year-old son after she posted a short video on Instagram in which she had blood dripping down her chest. Janee Pedescleaux, 31, was taken into custody on Sunday on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Ms Pedescleaux allegedly stabbed her daughter to death and tried to do the same to her son, according to NOLA. Police arrived at the home in the Florida area of New Orleans in Louisiana after 11am on...
Alabama executed a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. was executed Thursday night for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith, the state's top attorney said, despite pleas from the victim's family not to do so.
Trial Begins For Texas Hospital Director Accused Of Killing Two Woman After Alleged Extortion
Christopher Wall allegedly gave a group of alleged sex workers nearly $8,000 after they threatened to expose his rendezvous. The next day, the women asked for more money before two wound up shot to death in the parking lot of a bank. A Texas hospital administrator charged with capital murder...
In stunning admission, woman recants claims police were involved in 1999 slayings of Alabama teens: "I lied"
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in harrowing letters from behind bars
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in sick letters from his prison cell in Wisconsin. The murderer, 37, is currently serving five life sentences for killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two daughters, Bella, four, and Celeste, three. The killer opened up about his crimes in...
Mom of teen who killed his abusive father describes not knowing whether her son was alive for 11 years
A Netflix documentary called "I Just Killed My Dad" focuses on 19-year-old Anthony Templet, who faced manslaughter charges after killing his father.
Girl was held captive by illegal immigrant in Alabama with dismembered remains of her mother, brother, police say
A 12-year-old girl who was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother provided key information that led to the arrest of the woman’s live-in boyfriend, authorities said Thursday. The girl, who gnawed through restraints to escape from the...
Alabama girl escapes kidnapper, helps police discover bodies
A 12-year-old girl escaped a kidnapper in rural Alabama by chewing through her restraints, then led police to the mobile where she had been held, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, CNN reports. Police announced the gruesome discovery on Tuesday, and it was widely reported on Wednesday. The girl was...
