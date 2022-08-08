Read full article on original website
Related
Why You Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone Before Going To Sleep
For Android and other smartphone owners, scrolling through social media, notifications, checking email, and finding the latest news with a few simple swipes are all advantages you get when you own a smartphone. However, if you are not mindful of your phone habits, the convenience you seek can lead to addictive practices that compel you to keep glued to your screen every time you hear a ding.
9 Things You Didn’t Knows Amazon Alexa Could Do for You
Click here to read the full article. Amazon Alexa is a wonderful service, allowing you to use voice commands for various daily functions, including asking about the weather or setting a timer. But it’s also so much more. If you’re willing to invest in Amazon’s product ecosystem, then the best Alexa devices really can do wonders for your home. But you may not know about some of these features; don’t worry, to help, we compiled a list of nine key things you didn’t know Amazon Alexa can do that will make your life even easier. Just call it a public...
The Verge
Amazon’s new smart shopping cart looks like it has a pair of eyes peering at your groceries
Amazon has announced an updated version of its smart Dash Cart — a shopping cart that lets users scan and pay for their purchases as they shop to avoid waiting in checkout lines. The original Dash Cart launched in 2020 and Amazon has been slowly rolling them out (ho...
CNET
Make All of Your Lighting Smart for less than $7 a Bulb This Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Over the last year, I have made a concerted effort to turn my home into a smart one. I wanted to be able to control everything from a few different Alexa devices scattered around my home, or from the smart home hub on my Google Pixel. There are a lot of things you can buy to make your home smarter like thermostats and TVs but nothing is as cheap as fixing your lighting. These smart bulbs from GE are just $6.16 this Prime Day, making them the cheapest and easiest way to start your smart home experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How we test and review smart home devices at Android Central
We aim to give our readers the best review possible for smart home devices to ensure you get the experience you want and deserve. Here are the steps we take to try to make that happen.
reviewed.com
The Light Phone 2 offers an escape from the modern web, but it’ll cost you
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You don't have to look far to find a reason to want to unplug from all the woes the modern web throws our way. Between the constant pings, endless feeds, and countless things we need to get done, there's always a reason to check your phone. That's where the Light Phone 2 comes in, a barebones phone that has more in common with cell phones from the early 2000s than modern tech. You can use it as a second device, or if you're feeling bold you can drop ditch your smartphone and make the Light Phone your daily driver.
ZDNet
Save big by bundling 1,000 e-learning courses with Rosetta Stone
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. While the "back to school" frenzy is underway, it's important to note that modern educational paths are not restricted to particular age groups and certainly extend beyond the standard classroom setting. So if you're motivated to make personal strides in familiar or foreign fields, StackSkills Unlimited and Rosetta Stone pack plenty to consider. They're on sale during our Back to Education event.
CNET
Upgrade Your Front Door With Up to 47% Off Ultraloq Smart Locks
Many people are starting to invest in smart lights and smart speakers to make everyday tasks easier. However, one area homeowners tend to overlook when it comes to smart devices is a smart lock for their entry. Locks are one of the most basic security devices for homes, and with a smart lock, you can get increased security as well as daily convenience, because the advanced technology a smart lock offers saves time and effort when getting in or out the door.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robot Butlers & Roombas: Elon and Amazon Are Getting Serious About Building Home Robots
Last week, Amazon announced they were acquiring iRobot. The acquisition of the maker of the popular Roomba robotic vacuums comes less than a year after Amazon unveiled its own home robot, Astro. The news came the same week we got a sneak preview of Optimus, Tesla’s robotic humanoid. After the...
Bulletproof Backpacks Are Becoming The New "Must-Have" Back-To-School Item
Back-to-school shopping is looking a bit different for some parents this year. While pencils and markers are still must-haves — bulletproof backpacks have also been added into the back-to-school shopping mix. In the United States, there have been 22 school shootings this year alone — and after the tragedy...
ETOnline.com
Back to School Shopping List: The Best Supplies and Essentials for All Students
Back to school shopping is in full effect as we're about a month out from the first day of school for many kids across the country. These past two years were challenging in (or out of) the classroom, so if the necessary back to school supplies on your list fell through the cracks, don't worry: we got you this year.
R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots): PROPERTY LIST
R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots), by Karel Capek is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. PROPERTY LIST. Throughout: Dark grey carpet ground cloth. ACT ONE. Furniture:. 1 Desk. 1 Hat rack. 1 Swivel chair. 4 Plain office chairs—high back....
The Best Smart Kitchen Appliances To Make Home Life Easier
Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents The Best Smart Refrigerators The Best Smart Microwaves The Best Smart Air Fryers, Pressure Cookers, and More The Best Smart Dishwashers The Best Coffee Makers and Accessories The Best Smart Accessories For Foodies It was only a matter of time before our home appliances got smart. With connected devices slowly becoming more and more standard in our daily lives, it only makes sense that smart tech would eventually come to the kitchen, too. WiFi-enabled appliances make it easier to tackle the day-to-day management of your home tasks, as a simple mobile app can let you start the...
Amazon Echo: 8 simple tips and tricks you must try
Are you the proud new owener of an Amazon Echo, or are you planning to buy one but are unsure what you can do with it? Amazon's Alexa-powered speakers and smart displays can do more than check the weather. Read below to find out our top Amazon Echo and Echo Show tips and tricks, guaranteed to make your life better.
Never worry about lost keys again with a discounted electronic keypad from Amazon
The Kwikset keyless entry system is currently 48% off.
Digital Trends
Smart home tech for your office
If you’re like most of us, you’ve increasingly spent time in your home office over the last few years and could benefit from adding more smart home tech to your space. Smart tech makes life a little easier and allows you to remove some steps and inconveniences from your routine. Not only that, but being able to issue voice commands or have lights and fans set up to activate when needed can improve your comfort and mood and even put a little change back in your wallet.
Get the Kids Started in Their New Homes With a Power Tool Set From Home Depot
AmazonWhether they've just become new homeowners or they're going back to college, a cordless tool combo can make easy work of many tasks.
Amazon Alexa: Common problems and how to fix them
As technology becomes more integrated into our day-to-day life, it can be super frustrating when things don't go smoothly. This is especially true if you've built out your smart home, and Alexa has stopped playing nice with things like your smart lights. Luckily, most of the common issues can be cleared up in a few seconds, right from your phone, and we're here to guide you through them.
Digital Trends
Let in some sunshine with the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver
Over the last decade, smart home technology has been revolutionizing almost every aspect of our daily lives, from indoor climate control to home security. Some of these smart home devices have become almost essential for many, while others are simple conveniences that improve our quality of life in small but subtle ways. The Aqara Smart Curtain Driver falls into the latter category, allowing you to let the light in (or keep it out) without even having to get up off the couch. If you use coupon code CURTAINDT at checkout, then it’s on sale right now for $90 — down 10% from its usual price of $100 — and if you’re the type who likes to live in the lap of luxury, then here’s what you need to know about the Aqara Smart Curtain Driver and why it’s perfect for a 21st century smart home.
thespruce.com
The Best Smart Faucets for Your Modern Home
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A smart faucet offers touchless, app, or voice control, making water usage and monitoring more convenient and an integrated part of a smart home. “Smart faucets like the ones we develop at Moen offer convenience, precision, and voice-activation technology to help more easily complete tasks in the kitchen without sacrificing style,” says Prantik Guha Biswas, Product Manager of Smart and Digital Kitchen at Moen.
Comments / 0