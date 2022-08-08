Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit News
Police seek person of interest in July 30 assault near downtown Detroit
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a person of interest in an assault of a man last month that left him in critical condition. Officers were called to the area of First and Bagley near downtown Detroit for a report of an assault. Medics were giving first aid to the victim, an unidentified man.
$22,500 reward for tip that solves murder of Wixom man, found shot in his truck in Detroit
Jeff Najor of Wixom was killed at around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 on the city’s northwest side. Now there’s a hefty cash reward on the table to the person who can help police find his killer.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for person of interest in assault that left man in critical condition
DETROIT – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was assaulted in Detroit. Police said the assault happened at 7:52 a.m. on Saturday (July 30) in the area of 1st and Bagley streets. When police arrived at the scene, EMS was already there helping the victim....
Detroit News
Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
fox2detroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting
DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
ClickOnDetroit.com
35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when an argument over a dice game sparked a shooting in Detroit this weekend, police said. : Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting. Officials were called around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug....
Meijer cashier attacked by woman following argument over checkout line
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI -- Police say a 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer located on Market Place Circle was attacked earlier this month by a customer who was upset. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the suspect and the cashier had a disagreement around 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 after the cashier informed the woman she had too many items for the self-checkout line.
MSP: Suspect Found Driving With Gun, Drugs & No License
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop and made an arrest in Southgate after they discovered the driver had no valid license and was driving with a gun and drugs inside the vehicle. On Aug. 9, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving Motel 6 near I-75 Freeway and Northline Road while they were patrolling in the city of Southgate. Police say the driver did not have a valid Michigan driver’s license and was arrested for operating without a license. After searching the vehicle, troopers found a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat. In addition to this, they found about seven grams of cocaine. According to police, the suspect was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center, pending review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting On Detroit’s West Side
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide on the city’s west side. The incident happened on Aug. 6 at about 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of LaSalle. Police say the suspect allegedly got into an argument with the victim before fatally shooting the victim. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Carjacking up in Detroit - and so are false reports of them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking is up 42-percent in Detroit compared to this time last year. "This is a serious offense, you can go to life in prison," said Cmdr. Eric Decker. "We see those reports (where they say) ‘I was on the phone and the next thing I know there is a tap on the window and it's a bad guy with a gun saying get out of the car.’"
Flat Rock Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old In Huron Township
(CBS DETROIT) — A 20-year-old man is charged in the connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Huron Township. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Jaylin Julius Colon, of Flat Rock, with second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. Colon was arraigned Tuesday in 34th District Court and was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. At about 3:05 a.m. on Aug. 6, police were called to the 20300 block of Wahrman Road in Huron Township where they found Gavino Torres III, 17, with gunshot wounds to his left arm and abdomen. The Detroit teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors say Colon allegedly pulled out a gun, fatally wounding the teen before fleeing the scene. He later turned himself in to the Huron Township Police Department, authorities say. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 17. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti police investigating drive-by shooting
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ypsilanti police are investigating after a person was firing shots from a car early Monday. The car is seen on a doorbell camera driving north in the 200 block of Elm Street around 4 a.m. As the car passes the camera, two gunshots are heard.
Davontae Sanford, Who Was Exonerated Of 4 Killings, Offers Free Gas In Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Drivers lined up early Tuesday to get free gas in Detroit from a man who spent eight years in prison before he was cleared of four killings. Davontae Sanford limited the $25,000 offer to women and older men. “The city had my back, so it’s only right I give back to the city and I give back to the most vulnerable,” Sanford told WJBK-TV. The Detroit City Council in March agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle Sanford’s claim that police had violated his rights. Sanford was 15 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of four people in 2007. He later insisted he was innocent and took a plea deal only because he felt helpless and poorly represented by a lawyer. The case took a strange turn when a hit man, Vincent Smothers, stepped forward and said he was responsible for the killings, not Sanford. In 2016, the convictions were dropped at the request of Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, who cited police misconduct, not Smothers’ confession. Smothers has never been charged in the Runyon Street homicides. He is prison for eight other killings. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News
Man arrested in 3-year-old's shooting on Detroit's west side
A man wanted for questioning in a shooting last week on Detroit's west side that left a 3-year-old in critical condition is in custody, police said. Authorities had been searching for Darrail Pulley, 23, following the Thursday shooting on the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers. Officials said...
Video shows encounter with Detroit police, woman alleging assault
A violent encounter with Detroit police left a woman badly injured over the weekend. 7 Action News was told officers were sent to a block party on Sunday around 2 a.m. on the city's west side.
Detroit News
Accused Detroit arsonist, person of interest in ex-girlfriend's killing found dead
Detroit — A 46-year-old accused arsonist and person of interest in his ex-girlfriend's November killing was found dead Friday in his downtown apartment building, police said. David Hammond was on bond awaiting trial on arson and domestic violence charges when officers discovered his body in his residence in the...
Macomb County man in custody in connection with Saturday morning mass shooting in Detroit; other mass shooting still unsolved
A Macomb County man has been arrested in connection with one of two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday that left three people dead and nine others injured.
Comments / 0