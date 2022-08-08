ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember when a Dave Matthews Band tour bus dumped 800 pounds of waste on tour boat passengers?​​​​​​​

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Dave Matthews Band performs on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Grace Hollars/IndyStar
It's been 18 years since a Dave Matthews Band tour bus dumped 800 pounds of poop on people on a tour boat under the Kinzie Street Bridge in Chicago.

On Aug. 8, 2004, a tour bus belonging to the band dumped the human waste – the equivalent of 55 gallons of sand – from the bus's septic tank onto the passenger sightseeing boat on the Chicago River below.

At the time, The Chicago Tribune reported , nobody knew who was responsible for the dumping, but the incident was later connected to the band. The band later settled with the state of Illinois after a lawsuit was filed, the outlet reported, and the driver pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and pollution charges.

On Monday's anniversary, Chicagoans and beyond took to social media to continue to remember that infamous day.

Here are a few winners that crashed into this story:

