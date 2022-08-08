Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Western Montana Fair kicks off by celebrating indigenous community
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Western Montana Fair returns Wednesday with opening events focused on lifting the voices of the Native American community. The fair will open with All Nations First Nations Family Day, a day to share and celebrate the culture of Native Americans living in Missoula as well as give a platform to the impacts of missing and murdered indigenous people across the state.
montanarightnow.com
Montana National Guard soldiers getting ready to deploy overseas
BELGRADE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is called on to keep our state and our country safe. Today, August 8, in Belgrade, a deployment ceremony was held as guardsmen prepare to deploy. The Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion is getting ready to head to Texas for training...
Comments / 0