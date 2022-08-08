ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Lisa Hart
2d ago

We keep taking away dunes, cutting trees, and animals environment all for the mighty buck. We have to start respecting our environment. We have "1" shot.🌎🌏🌍

People

Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
County
Martin County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Martin County, FL
Accidents
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
850wftl.com

Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
VERO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Body pulled from the water in Lantana

LANTANA, FL– The Lantana Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the water. The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near a boat dock near 312 E Ocean Ave. Officials are still investigating but say they believe the person likely died from an accidental drowning. Authorities...
LANTANA, FL
Click10.com

Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman found sleeping on person’s front lawn

The Sebastian Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning about a woman sleeping on someone’s front lawn. When officers woke up the woman, they could smell a slight odor of alcohol. The woman told the police that she does not drink alcohol or use drugs but does not know how she ended up on someone’s front lawn.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

3 displaced after house fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Two men, a woman and two cats were displaced after a fire ignited Tuesday at a residence, according to fire rescue crews. No injuries were reported, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Richard Marini said. Police and fire rescue crews were dispatched to the blaze...
VERO BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Resident finds body, calls 911 in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Okeechobee after a body was found Sunday. The body was found at about 9 a.m. on the 800 block of SE U.S.411 by a concerned citizen who dialed 911, according to deputies. The sheriff's office has not released any further details...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL

