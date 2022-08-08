ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Pecan Shed sees harvest shortage due to drought

By Curtis Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdD4c_0h9bGL9K00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, more than 99% of the State of Texas is experiencing a drought, and it’s those hot and very dry conditions that have been posing a threat to farmers across the state.

Pecan Shed Manager Jill Montz said last year’s crop could make up for the shortage of this upcoming harvest, but they’re also faced with another problem, inflation.

OTHER NEWS: Sikes Senter Mall losing another popular store

“My dad always says, we’re one day closer to rain,” Montz said.

Words that Montz has lived by since her dad opened The Pecan Shed back in the early 90s. She said this year’s crop will help make up for the lack of rain we’ve received this past year that will affect the upcoming harvest.

“This past crop’s year was great, it was a bumper crop for the area and we typically have those every three years if mother nature cooperates with us, so it was a really big year anyway,” Montz said.

Montz said although this upcoming crop would be low, that downtime can go a long way.

“We know we’ll have crops for the store you know and kind of what happens with us is when we have good years and big years. We’re able to reinvest into the business, were able to upgrade our equipment, we’re able to plant more trees, we’re able to buy more land,” Montz said.

And without adequate watering for the trees, not only could they produce smaller, weaker pecans, they could lose them completely.

“Especially, coming up here in the next few weeks. If we don’t see a good amount of rain, a lot of people might see the trees just dropping the pecans that they have already still in that green hole. It’s kind of a way for the tree to like save itself. It’ll just go ahead and drop off the crop,” Montz said.

But no rain means having to water the trees more and increases the upkeep for the orchard, which Montz said isn’t cheap, especially in these times.

CRIME NEWS: Chase of pickup ends at Seymour Road with crash

“It’s just like everybody else, the cost of diesel has gone up so high, the cost of all of our fertilizers and things have quadrupled so that’s actually hurting us more than the drought,” Montz said.

Montz said this is nothing new seeing as how they’ve gotten through tornadoes, droughts, pests as well as other problems, but said with the community support the orchard has received in the past 40 years, she’s hopeful they will bounce back.

Montz said having 25,000 trees in their orchard gives them plenty of wiggle room when times get bad.

For more information on The Pecan Shed and all they have to offer, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought

With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Another flood threat tomorrow

Thunderstorms that rolled through SE Texas got rowdy on Wednesday night! Several spots saw 2-3″ of rainfall, in addition to wind gusts up to 58mph! These storms brought down temperatures which means we’ll stay in the 70s through the evening. Expect clearing skies tonight with warm and muggy conditions during the overnight hours.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Wichita Falls, TX
Industry
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
abc7amarillo.com

'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As Texans continue to experience sweltering heat, those wishing for cooler temperatures may find their wishes in this years Farmer's Almanac. Releasing its winter weather forecast "earlier than ever," the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, which hits the store shelves on August 15, is warning readers that this winter will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

Storms will be around Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 76 with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 97. We will have a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pecans#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Pecan Shed
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
publicradiotulsa.org

Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches

The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
Texoma's Homepage

Parts of Daniels Road to close for repairs

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A section of Daniels Road south of Burkburnett will soon be closed for repairs. Mickey Fincannon, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 2, told our newsroom on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a section of Daniels Road between Interstate 44 and Texas Highway 240, the Daniel’s Road Bridge, will be closing on Wednesday. […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
AMARILLO, TX
KFOR

A summer cold front will spark scattered thunderstorms across Oklahoma Tuesday.

A summer cold front is moving slowly south and an outflow boundary coming in from the east will produce scattered t’storms this afternoon and evening. There is NO official severe risk but just like yesterday can’t rule out marginal severe weather. I’ve highlighted an area in green on this map with the best chance for scattered t’storms developing this afternoon. The main threats will be damaging winds, lightning and brief heavy rain. Keep an eye to the sky!
KSAT 12

“He has total veto power”: Greg Abbott takes control over who will lead Texas’ troubled power grid, sources say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy