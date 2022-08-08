ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Bond set at $1 million for Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing mother, grandmother, critically injuring brother in Seven Hills, records say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge set bond at $1 million for a Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother and mother and critically injuring his brother. Joseph Walter, 34, appeared Monday before Common Pleas Judge David Matia for his arraignment. Walter pleaded not guilty. His case is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lakewood, OH
Lakewood, OH
Cleveland, OH
Ohio City, OH
cleveland19.com

Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his roommate, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was arrested and charged with murder after he shot his roommate during a physical altercation on Monday, police said. Harlee Sullivan, 67, was accused in the slaying of Marcus D. Wood, 47, of Cleveland. Police said Sullivan shot Wood about 5:40 a.m. at the Bohn Tower Apartments at East 13th Street and Superior Avenue, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Maple Heights teenager accused in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested an 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon. Solon police said the 62-year-old victim was in the 6600 block of Glenallen Ave. around 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle was bumped from behind by a gray Kia SUV.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Double-dipping dumpster diver arrested: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On July 23, police were dispatched to a York Road home regarding someone sifting through a garbage receptacle. An arriving officer was unable to find the suspect; however, security video revealed an apartment complex resident -- who had previously been warned against dumpster diving -- going through the garbage container.
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts married couple with murder of man in Seven Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a married couple for the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home earlier this month. Bernard Murphy, 44, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Jenea Murphy, 38, was indicted on the...
SEVEN HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Man strikes woman as she drives, causing crash, then walks away: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 1:55 a.m. Aug. 7, University Heights police picked up a man who was walking on Cedar Road following an incident that took place in a car as it traveled in Beachwood. The man, 30, of Cleveland, had been in a car with a Cleveland woman, 32, when they began to argue. The man struck the woman as she drove, causing her to drive off the road and into a telephone pole. The man then walked away from the car.
BEACHWOOD, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
