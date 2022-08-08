Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
3 plead not guilty to murder of Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman charged in connection with the homicide of a 47-year-old Lakewood man pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, are all charged with murder. Victor Huff was...
cleveland19.com
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
Two arrests in the death of missing Lakewood man Victor Huff
Cleveland police confirmed that two people have been arrested amid an investigation into the death of Victor Huff, a Lakewood man whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
Bond set at $1 million for Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing mother, grandmother, critically injuring brother in Seven Hills, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge set bond at $1 million for a Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother and mother and critically injuring his brother. Joseph Walter, 34, appeared Monday before Common Pleas Judge David Matia for his arraignment. Walter pleaded not guilty. His case is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Suspects on the loose after 2 armed carjackings, police chase in Cleveland area
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several police agencies in Northeast Ohio are searching for suspects believed to be involved in two armed carjackings and a police chase. All the crimes happened within 12 hours on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The first armed carjacking happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600...
4 charged with Lakewood man’s murder
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
cleveland19.com
Pursuit ends in crash after Maple Heights police chase suspected stolen car into Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight police chase that started in Maple Heights ended in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood after the suspect’s vehicle nearly crashed into the Cedar Estate Apartments. Cleveland police confirmed that Maple Heights officers chased the vehicle until the pursuit ended just before midnight on Tuesday...
cleveland19.com
Medical examiner identifies victim from homicide in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his roommate, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was arrested and charged with murder after he shot his roommate during a physical altercation on Monday, police said. Harlee Sullivan, 67, was accused in the slaying of Marcus D. Wood, 47, of Cleveland. Police said Sullivan shot Wood about 5:40 a.m. at the Bohn Tower Apartments at East 13th Street and Superior Avenue, according to police.
Cleveland police investigating after body of missing Lakewood man found
Cleveland police are now investigating a homicide in what started as a missing person case in Lakewood. The body of 47 year old Victor Huff was discovered with gunshot wounds wrapped in a tarp.
South Euclid shoplifter arrested with drugs: Parma Police Blotter
On July 24, a Ridge Road department store employee called police after observing a customer stealing merchandise. An arriving officer located the suspect, who it turned out also was in possession of felony drugs. The South Euclid man was cited for shoplifting and drug abuse. Warrant: Powers Boulevard. On July...
47-year-old man killed in suspected homicide in Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND — A 47-year-old man was killed in a suspected homicide that took place at a Cleveland apartment building on Monday. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Marcus D. Young was found deceased in a unit at Bohn Towers, located at 1300 Superior Avenue. No further information is available at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights teenager accused in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested an 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon. Solon police said the 62-year-old victim was in the 6600 block of Glenallen Ave. around 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle was bumped from behind by a gray Kia SUV.
Man arrested following fatal apartment building shooting: Cleveland police
A man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at a Cleveland apartment, police reported.
Double-dipping dumpster diver arrested: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On July 23, police were dispatched to a York Road home regarding someone sifting through a garbage receptacle. An arriving officer was unable to find the suspect; however, security video revealed an apartment complex resident -- who had previously been warned against dumpster diving -- going through the garbage container.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts married couple with murder of man in Seven Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a married couple for the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home earlier this month. Bernard Murphy, 44, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Jenea Murphy, 38, was indicted on the...
Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
Man strikes woman as she drives, causing crash, then walks away: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 1:55 a.m. Aug. 7, University Heights police picked up a man who was walking on Cedar Road following an incident that took place in a car as it traveled in Beachwood. The man, 30, of Cleveland, had been in a car with a Cleveland woman, 32, when they began to argue. The man struck the woman as she drove, causing her to drive off the road and into a telephone pole. The man then walked away from the car.
Maple Heights man dies in hit-skip crash in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a suspect who killed a man in a hit-skip crash during a police chase on Sunday. Cameron Crews, 26, of Maple Heights died after he was struck by a vehicle on Grand Division Avenue that was being pursued by Garfield Heights police.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 1