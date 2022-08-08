Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
WDTV
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education met Tuesday night in an hours long Executive Session. The three and a half hour session ultimately ended with a teacher being fired. That teacher was Travis Wells, who taught at University High School. It’s unclear why he was fired...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair names Mathews assistant principal
Gordon Mathews has been named assistant principal at Fort Couch Middle School. The Upper St. Clair School Board approved the appointment, which is effective immediately, on Aug. 9. An Upper St. Clair graduate, Mathews has served as a school counselor and alumni coordinator at the high school for the last...
butlerradio.com
SHS Auxiliary Gym Near Completion; Expansion Project Ongoing
With a new school year less than a month away, crews at the Butler Senior High School continue to make progress even as materials delays result in additional expense. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary Gym project as well as the classroom expansion project.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Natrona Heights group proposes more trees on ballfields
A project to plant 13 trees at the youth baseball fields on the perimeter of Highlands High School would provide shade, absorb rainwater and protect fans from fly balls, according to a proposal being considered by the Highlands School Board. Chris Cottone, a member of the Natrona Heights Baseball &...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District to form its own police force
Penn Hills School District officials are in the process of creating a school police force. The board unanimously voted to authorize administrators and Solicitor Bruce Dice to “take the next steps” in forming the force at a special meeting Aug. 3, according to district documents. Steps include petitioning...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aspinwall officials postpone vote to advertise controversial ordinance
A controversial ordinance limiting outdoor business activities in Aspinwall has been put on hold until September. Borough officials had planned to advertise what has been called the “hours of operation” ordinance at Wednesday night’s meeting. However, council President Tim McLaughlin announced they would not be taking action...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland municipal authority moves forward with water, sewer upgrades
More than $2 million in upgrades, including water line replacements in Murrysville, were approved Wednesday by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. The authority will spend more than $1.3 million to replace a water line on Murry Highlands Circle and McWilliams Road that serves about 50 customers. Officials said the new pipeline will replace cast iron water lines.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Slickville Community Days, Friday and Saturday, shines spotlight on former mining town
About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
Pitt News
Six on-campus construction projects to know about this fall
For any new or returning students, it’s always helpful to know what is going on and what changes to look out for on campus. Pitt has an expansive campus and an abundance of buildings and resources already available and in use, so it may surprise new students to learn just how much development is in the works in Oakland. The Campus Master Plan has the 20-30 year road map, so here are the highlights of some of the projects currently underway.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Yough group plans charity golf outing
A golf outing to raise money to pay for shoes for needy students in the Yough School District will be held on Aug. 27 at the Madison Club, Yukon Road, Madison. The non-profit Yough Helpful Hands Committee has set a goal of raising $10,000 to pay for shoes that needy students, from elementary school to high school, can wear in physical education classes and for winter shoes as well.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington planners support proposed downtown art project
New Kensington planners recommend approving a proposed project that would decorate a downtown alley and two intersections with artwork. The city’s planning commission voted 3-0 Tuesday in favor of the “Art in the Alley” project for Ivy Alley and the painting of crosswalks on Fifth Avenue at Eighth and 10th streets. Commission members Michael Keyes and Randi Shank were absent.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Residents speak out against proposed Plum housing plan
Residents of the Willow Village neighborhood in Plum spoke out against a proposed nearby development during a public hearing before borough council on Aug. 1. According to borough documents, the Patriot Estates Housing Plan calls for 158 single-family homes to be built during three phases on 103.89 acres off Saltsburg Road near its Pennsylvania Turnpike overpass. Plum’s Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance requires a connection between one of the streets in the planned residential development and Willow Village’s Aspen Drive, currently a cul-de-sac.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor plans Roaring 20s anniversary gala
Lincoln Highway enthusiasts can celebrate the country’s first coast-to-coast highway — and those who promote it — during a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Latrobe Country Club. Hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, the night will include cocktails, buffet...
wtae.com
Gateway High School band director charged with furnishing alcohol to minor
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The band director of Gateway High School is facing a charge of selling or furnishing alcohol to minor. James M. Hoeltje was charged Monday. The charge comes after Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned marching band camp in the school district was on hold. Camp was supposed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Resource center set to open to help those with flood damage in Latrobe area
A resource center will be open for six hours Friday to provide assistance to victims of flooding in Unity Township and the surrounding areas. The center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Community College’s Latrobe campus at 130 Depot St. Attendees can learn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley considering regulating short-term rental properties, draft ordinance crafted
Sewickley officials are considering adopting regulations for short-term rentals in the borough. Such rentals are defined as being less than 30 days. Council voted Tuesday night to approve advertising an ordinance that would require a person operating such a property to have a permit and be subject to various stipulations.
Lawrence County woman among 5 indicted in health care fraud
A Lawrence County woman is among five people indicted by a federal grand jury on 15 counts involving a health care fraud investigation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Why churches are closing
I rarely write to the paper, but this time I was compelled to do so. In my opinion, the big reason churches are forced to close in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has little to do with income, although it may be a lesser factor. I personally believe the major factor is the awful Parish Share Program.
Local doctor named to state board
Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board.
Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
