In an interview with the Chattanooga Times-Free Press, Atrium Health Floyd CEO and executive vice-president Kurt Stuenkel said that the soon to be built free-standing ER (emergency room) in Chattooga County, Georgia, “will save lives”. Stuenkle said with the “interesting geography” – there are places Chattooga County where it can take up to 45 minutes to get to medical care in an emergency. Stuenkle stated the new Atrium Health Floyd emergency room will be able to provide vital emergency services to people in the county, in situations where minutes count – he also stressed that Atrium Health Floyd already operates free-standing emergency rooms in North Carolina – many of those in rural areas.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO