Read full article on original website
Honest Peckerwood
3d ago
Let me guess just a hardworking immigrant wanting a better life for his family so he sells poison in our country to our people, he gives a bad name to Good Hispanic people that obey the law and work for their money. I would have given them all 25 years in federal prison.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 handymen swindle 90-year-old Ga. woman out of $118,000 in life savings, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been charged in Floyd County for allegedly stealing money from a 90-year-old Armuchee woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that Robert John Criswell, 39, of Lindale; Kyle Dewayne Dover, 28, of Cedartown; and Hunter Chase...
WDEF
Sentencing for man behind Mexico to Georgia Meth ring
ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – The man convicted of setting up a Mexico to Northwest Georgia meth pipeline has been sentenced in Federal Court in Rome. Prosecutors say Juan Cain Valencia-Ramirez has been in the drug business for a long time. They say he had set up a meth processing...
wrganews.com
Three men charged with exploitation of the elderly
Three men have been arrested for defrauding an elderly Armuchee woman of $118,000 from her life savings. Investigators say the victim wrote numerous checks to the men for tree work, and in some cases, the suspects would follow her to the bank to collect their cash. The trio was arrested...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, August 11th
Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Kassey Dumas, age 29 of Gadsden – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia; and Tampering with Evidence;. and. David Bennett, age 51 of Lookout Mountain – DUI and Tampering with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
Polk Jail report – Thursday, August 11, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, August 11, 2022 report below.
weisradio.com
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
Metro man upset over cold McDonald’s fries arrested after police learn he’s wanted for murder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute over cold McDonald’s French fries ended with a police chase and the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond who failed to appear in court. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson obtained the hour-long body camera footage of police arresting Antoine Sims on Aug. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in the deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta park over the weekend that left two dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old girl. An argument during a baseball or softball game on Sunday, Aug. 7, at Dunbar Recreational Center in Rosa L. Burney Park led […] The post Suspects sought in Atlanta deadly park shooting; mayor warns armed criminals ‘are going to jail’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WDEF
Dade Sheriff: Did you drop these bags of meth last night?
TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the person who dropped some bags last night in Trenton to come reclaim it. The baggies have about two pounds of meth and fentaynl in it. Deputies says the “gentleman” who dropped it out the window...
Man shot at Canton car dealership, shooter identified
CANTON, GA. — Canton police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a Canton car dealership. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Wednesday at the Shottenkirk Hyundai dealership on Liberty Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Officers responded to a call...
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County
Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
wrganews.com
Man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
A 41-year-old Rome man has been arrested on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals. According to the warrant, Franklin Tyrone Darby deprived his dog of food and water, leaving the animal tethered in the yard without proper shelter in temperatures exceeding 90 degrees. At one point,...
WJCL
Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park
ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
weisradio.com
Atrium Health Floyd CEO Discusses New Free-Standing ER Facility to be Built in Chattooga County
In an interview with the Chattanooga Times-Free Press, Atrium Health Floyd CEO and executive vice-president Kurt Stuenkel said that the soon to be built free-standing ER (emergency room) in Chattooga County, Georgia, “will save lives”. Stuenkle said with the “interesting geography” – there are places Chattooga County where it can take up to 45 minutes to get to medical care in an emergency. Stuenkle stated the new Atrium Health Floyd emergency room will be able to provide vital emergency services to people in the county, in situations where minutes count – he also stressed that Atrium Health Floyd already operates free-standing emergency rooms in North Carolina – many of those in rural areas.
fox5atlanta.com
Rockmart City Police Department K9 receives donation of body armor
POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Rockmart City Police Department’s K9 Gena has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Gena’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of Scooter- Born to Love-Trained to Serve".
wrganews.com
Woman facing charges in chase that started in Georgia, ended in Alabama
A Rome woman is facing charges following a high-speed chase from Georgia into Cherokee County, Alabama last week. Floyd County Police were pursuing the vehicle driven by 35-year-old Lynsey Beth Foster last Wednesday. Cedar Bluff Officers joined the chase as it entered Alabama. That vehicle hit spike strips that had...
WJCL
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive
ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area. That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and...
Comments / 1