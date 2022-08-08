Read full article on original website
Kansas treasurer’s race ‘too close to call,’ could come down to provisional ballots
All eyes are on a primary race for Kansas state treasurer. Steven Johnson and Caryn Tyson are almost neck-and-neck for the GOP nomination.
kiowacountysignal.com
Kansas voters select ‘no’ in abortion amendment, block path to ban￼
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter...
AOL Corp
‘Let us live our life.’ Why the Kansas abortion amendment failed in some rural counties
Meetings of the local Democratic Party in deeply Republican Osage County, a largely rural area where Donald Trump won 71% of the vote in 2020, typically draw about a dozen people. But when Democrats gathered in late June, less than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v....
Fifth Abortion Clinic Opened In Kansas In Leadup To Vote
Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead-up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer as neighboring Missouri banned nearly all abortions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Other nearby states took similar actions.
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter signatures from six of the state’s eight congressional districts to get on the ballot. If voters approve the constitutional amendment on marijuana, those age 21 and older could buy and grow it for personal consumption as early as this year. Missouri voters approved medical marijuana use in 2018. Efforts to allow recreational marijuana use have failed to pass Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature for years, prompting advocates to go to voters for approval instead.
KOMO News
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
KVOE
Former Wabaunsee County coroner ordered not to do business in Kansas
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says former Wabaunsee County coroner Shawn Parcells can no longer do business in Kansas. Schmidt says Parcells and three corporate entities under Parcells’ control, Parcells Forensic Pathology Group LLC, ParCo-Parcells and Company LLC and National Autopsy and Tissue Recovery Services, have to pay over $250,000 in restitution to over 80 customers as related to private autopsy services. Parcells and the corporations have other financial penalties as well — $200,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, $200,000 for violating the Kansas False Claims Act, almost $50,000 to Wabaunsee County in damages and $60,000 in investigative and receivership fees.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
KWCH.com
Kansas man banned from continuing autopsy business due to ‘unlawful services’
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a statement released Monday morning, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that a Kansas man has been banned from continuing his autopsy business in Kansas. Shawn Parcells, who has resided in both Leawood and Topeka, has been ordered to pay over $250,000 in restitution related...
KOCO
Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z activists in Kansas have stepped up to cultivate social change
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rija Nazir is a senior at Wichita State University studying political science with a minor in Spanish. Like many Gen Z voters, my urge to become […] The post Contrary to popular belief, Gen Z activists in Kansas have stepped up to cultivate social change appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. calls for special session on tax relief
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. is calling for Governor Mike Parson to call a special session to provide immediate tax relief to Missourians.
Wichita Eagle
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice. August 8, 2022. A group of Democratic Pennsylvania lawmakers announced a bill Friday that would require price transparency from health care providers. It’s a good idea. But the existence of a new state bill only illustrates the failure of an existing federal law that already requires price...
Here are the key primary election results from Connecticut
A Republican primary for U.S. Senate highlights the races in Connecticut.
NBC News
‘No’ vote in Kansas outperforms Biden in 2020
President Biden received only 17% of the vote in rural Russell County, Kansas in 2020. On Tuesday in that same county, 45% of Kansans voted to uphold abortion rights. The results of the abortion amendment in Kansas could give us some clues about November.Aug. 7, 2022.
'Unprecedented money' being spent in Nebraska State Board of Ed races
Over a quarter of a million dollars was spent in the primary election in 2022. Records show in 2018, less than $36,000 was reported spent.
kwos.com
Familiar voice on KWOS may be a Missouri’s senator
You might remember Ben Brown from his appearances on the KWOS Morning Show at the height of the pandemic. The suburban St. Louis restaurant owner battled both an indoor dining ban and a mask mandate …. Brown won the GOP nomination for Missouri’s 26th Senate district race. He’ll meet the...
Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer
A Kansan without credentials as a physician or pathologist was ordered to pay $764,000 in restitution and penalties for illegally providing autopsy services. The post Kansas civil action results in $764,000 restitution, penalty order against autopsy scammer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Maybe if we quit inviting Nazis to Kansas, they’d leave us alone | Opinion
Anti-Semite extremists target Wichita with flyers. What makes them think we’d agree?
