Unity Township, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unity restaurant, storage facility join in efforts to help flooding victims

Local businesses have stepped forward to help victims of Friday’s flooding in Unity Township and surrounding areas, joining the efforts of organizations and individuals. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Sharky’s Cafe and The Pier will welcome those who are recovering from the flash floods for a free buffet meal at the sports restaurant on Route 30. It’s just east of Route 981 in Unity.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources

Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - Five Pittsburgh-area organizations are taking in 21 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia that surrendered about 4,000 dogs. The beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland traveled over six hours to get to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's North Side location. The dogs arrived Monday evening, and from there, smaller groups went home with other organizations. The organizations said the dogs will have medical exams, get vaccinations and be neutered or spayed before they'll be available for adoption. "Because western Pennsylvania has such a compassionate community that comes together in times of crisis, the staff and volunteers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Unity Township, PA
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Youngstown, PA
City
Jeannette, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Greensburg, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead after Route 51 car crash in North Union Township

One person is dead after a Tuesday morning car accident on Route 51 in North Union Township. At around 5:50 a.m., a box truck and Saturn SUV were involved in the crash, which happened near the Jim Shorkey Kia of Uniontown dealership, according to state police public information officer Kalee Barnhart.
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, PA
Metro News

Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. John's Harrold church marks 250 years in Hempfield

When Susan Miller moved back to Hempfield in 1983, she knew without a doubt that she would be joining St. John’s Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ. Miller, 66, who lives outside the township’s Fort Allen neighborhood, has ties in the church dating back to 1900s when her grandfather was baptized there. She is now one of the members volunteering in support of the church’s 250th anniversary.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
hobokengirl.com

How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly

Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
FOX 43

2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents' conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Nursing home fraud crimes aren't just about money

When looking for a nursing home, there are a number of things to consider. You can look to online reviews. You can consider recommendations from hospitals or doctors. You can visit websites that specifically help you find the right facility to treat medical, mental or emotional needs. But the one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey

While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
