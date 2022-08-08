Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Resource center set to open to help those with flood damage in Latrobe area
A resource center will be open for six hours Friday to provide assistance to victims of flooding in Unity Township and the surrounding areas. The center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Community College’s Latrobe campus at 130 Depot St. Attendees can learn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unity restaurant, storage facility join in efforts to help flooding victims
Local businesses have stepped forward to help victims of Friday’s flooding in Unity Township and surrounding areas, joining the efforts of organizations and individuals. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Sharky’s Cafe and The Pier will welcome those who are recovering from the flash floods for a free buffet meal at the sports restaurant on Route 30. It’s just east of Route 981 in Unity.
cranberryeagle.com
Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources
Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) - Five Pittsburgh-area organizations are taking in 21 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia that surrendered about 4,000 dogs. The beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland traveled over six hours to get to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's North Side location. The dogs arrived Monday evening, and from there, smaller groups went home with other organizations. The organizations said the dogs will have medical exams, get vaccinations and be neutered or spayed before they'll be available for adoption. "Because western Pennsylvania has such a compassionate community that comes together in times of crisis, the staff and volunteers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fire departments in Western Pennsylvania warning people about scam involving T-shirt sales
Volunteer fire departments across the region, including at one in Allegheny Township, are alerting people about a scam involving the sale of T-shirts to raise money to support their operations. Markle Volunteer Fire Department posted a warning on its Facebook page Monday asking people to be wary of the solicitation...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic
Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
$206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at Sheetz in New Stanton, Pennsylvania
NEW STANTON, PA — Officials from the Pennsylvania Lottery held a special event yesterday at the Sheetz, 205 North Center Avenue, New Stanton, which sold the $206.9 million Powerball® jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday, August 3 drawing. The store receives a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 dead after Route 51 car crash in North Union Township
One person is dead after a Tuesday morning car accident on Route 51 in North Union Township. At around 5:50 a.m., a box truck and Saturn SUV were involved in the crash, which happened near the Jim Shorkey Kia of Uniontown dealership, according to state police public information officer Kalee Barnhart.
Metro News
Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. John's Harrold church marks 250 years in Hempfield
When Susan Miller moved back to Hempfield in 1983, she knew without a doubt that she would be joining St. John’s Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ. Miller, 66, who lives outside the township’s Fort Allen neighborhood, has ties in the church dating back to 1900s when her grandfather was baptized there. She is now one of the members volunteering in support of the church’s 250th anniversary.
hobokengirl.com
How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly
Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents' conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Nursing home fraud crimes aren't just about money
When looking for a nursing home, there are a number of things to consider. You can look to online reviews. You can consider recommendations from hospitals or doctors. You can visit websites that specifically help you find the right facility to treat medical, mental or emotional needs. But the one...
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
opb.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
WFMJ.com
Local JD Vance, Ron DeSantis rally will no longer be happening at Maronite Center
Ohio-based U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance, along with Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis were scheduled to appear in the Mahoning Valley for a rally on Friday, August 12. Now, the fate of that event is unknown. Blue Wolf Tavern & Catering Owner, Joe Rzonsa tells 21 News that conservative organization, Turning...
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
WIBC.com
First Rebate Checks Will Go in the Mail Next Week
(INDIANAPOLIS) – You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage. State Auditor Tera Klutz says that turns out to be a blessing in disguise: the state’s vendor got the needed paper last week, just in time for legislators to finalize the additional $200 rebate. If the state had been starting from scratch, Klutz says it would have taken until May to send out the $200 checks. Instead, she says both rebates will be rolled into a single check, with the first checks to be printed and mailed on Monday.
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
Comments / 0