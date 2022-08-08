Read full article on original website
mocomike
5d ago
It’s going to make the politically connected rich like Obama’s buddies at Solyndra and Deval Patrick’s friends at Evergreen solar. Hundreds of millions from the taxpayers to this Democrat slush fund
Glen Heywood
5d ago
its a China Joe Bill all your Green energy stuff is made in China not America I am sure Hunter and the Big guy will get their kick backs
Glen Heywood
5d ago
any climate bill will be full of fraud and corruption and will make energy more expensive and drive inflation even higher and the Democrat party could care less Ed Marky and John Kerry a few years back was calling for 7 dollars a gallon gas so us common folks stop using fossil so they could care less about you and I
