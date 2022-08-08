Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Richard F. Murney – August 7, 2022
Richard F. Murney, 65; of Oswego, NY passed suddenly Sunday, August 7th at his home. He was born in Waterloo, NY to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney He has been a longtime resident of Oswego, NY. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba...
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
Fulton Celebrates 11th Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend Aug. 20-21
FULTON – To celebrate the city of Fulton’s history, and one of the industries that helped the city prosper during the early 20th century, the Friends of History in Fulton is once again holding the Hunter Arms Homecoming on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. The two-day...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
LOC Fall Salmon Derby offers $25,000 grand prize
OSWEGO — Anglers looking to catch the $25,000 grand prize will take part in the Lake Ontario Counties Fall Salmon Derby, set for Aug. 19 through Sept. 5 in the waters of Lake Ontario and its tributaries. The angler weighing in the largest salmon will win $25,000.
flackbroadcasting.com
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
CNY artist wins Best of SUNY prize in statewide student exhibition
OSWEGO — December 2021 SUNY Oswego graduate Sofia Luz Pérez won one of only three Best of SUNY awards at the 2021-2022 Best of SUNY Student Art exhibition for her painting, “Know Thyself, Heal Thyself.”. Pérez’s work was part of the 2022 “Made in New York” exhibition...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Rock the Docks’ concert series returns to Wright’s Landing
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on Aug. 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorn. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music...
The origins of Syracuse’s Thornden Park, a story of triumph, beauty, and tragedy
This weekend marked the return of one of Central New York’s most unique art and cultural institutions, “Shakespeare in the Park,” which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Over the last two decades, the program has brought the legendary English playwright’s work to life on the stage...
Lesbian couple in PA denied cake a month before wedding. Syracuse bakery comes to the rescue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Riley - owner of Peace, Love, Cupcakes in Syracuse - read the online post about a bakery refusing to make a cake for a lesbian couple a month before their wedding. The couple, Desirie White and Jess Dowd, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, posted emails Tuesday from...
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
A new dawn: Baldwinsville pagoda mural restoration nearly complete
BALDWINSVILLE — Around the Fourth of July, Marlene Slade noticed a change to a landmark near her home on East Dead Creek Road in the town of Van Buren. Curious and concerned, she wrote an email to the Messenger. “There is an old barn down the road from us that was here when we moved […]
Message to Seneca Supervisors: “Do Something Before Someone Gets Hurt”
Two top employees of the Cayuga Indian Nation addressed the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night asking the county leaders to recognize the Cayuga’s 64,000 acre reservation; recognize there is no leadership dispute as Clint Halftown is the recognized leader; and uphold the law. Missy Barringer is the...
iheartoswego.com
Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022
Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 8, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 273 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7) this past week. The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.
How Awful! Dogs Rescued in Upstate with Quills in their Faces!
Two dogs living in deplorable conditions in Upstate NY - unable to eat and drink on their own - were rescued recently and thankfully, New York State Police arrested a couple over the weekend after they found these poor animals starving and covered in horribly painful porcupine quills. According to...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
SUNY Oswego’s Indu Rasika Churchill honored with Provost’s Award
OSWEGO — Indu Rasika Churchill of the SUNY Oswego mathematics faculty recently earned the Provost’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity, which recognizes a junior faculty member, in this case a “rising star” in the words of her nominator. “We have a brilliant rising star among...
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Roads closing this weekend for Syracuse Bacon Festival
Syracuse, N.Y. — Roads in downtown Syracuse will close starting Thursday for the sizzling Syracuse Bacon Festival. The festival begins Friday at noon but roads close starting Thursday at 1 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Syracuse. Live music will be played and over 20 food vendors will offer at least one bacon-related dish.
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
New method of eradicating invasive water chestnut tried in Oswego County
The water chestnut is not a plant that Allen Chase wants to see in Upstate New York waters. The water chestnut has floating, triangular-shaped leaves with long stems, as well as nuts with spines and barbs. Chase said its seeds can lie dormant for 12 years and still be viable.
