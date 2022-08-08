ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

iheartoswego.com

Richard F. Murney – August 7, 2022

Richard F. Murney, 65; of Oswego, NY passed suddenly Sunday, August 7th at his home. He was born in Waterloo, NY to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney He has been a longtime resident of Oswego, NY. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

LOC Fall Salmon Derby offers $25,000 grand prize

OSWEGO — Anglers looking to catch the $25,000 grand prize will take part in the Lake Ontario Counties Fall Salmon Derby, set for Aug. 19 through Sept. 5 in the waters of Lake Ontario and its tributaries. The angler weighing in the largest salmon will win $25,000.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
BOONVILLE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

CNY artist wins Best of SUNY prize in statewide student exhibition

OSWEGO — December 2021 SUNY Oswego graduate Sofia Luz Pérez won one of only three Best of SUNY awards at the 2021-2022 Best of SUNY Student Art exhibition for her painting, “Know Thyself, Heal Thyself.”. Pérez’s work was part of the 2022 “Made in New York” exhibition...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

‘Rock the Docks’ concert series returns to Wright’s Landing

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on Aug. 13 with local musician Dave Hawthorn. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022

Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 8, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 273 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7) this past week. The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

How Awful! Dogs Rescued in Upstate with Quills in their Faces!

Two dogs living in deplorable conditions in Upstate NY - unable to eat and drink on their own - were rescued recently and thankfully, New York State Police arrested a couple over the weekend after they found these poor animals starving and covered in horribly painful porcupine quills. According to...
PARISH, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

SUNY Oswego’s Indu Rasika Churchill honored with Provost’s Award

OSWEGO — Indu Rasika Churchill of the SUNY Oswego mathematics faculty recently earned the Provost’s Award for Scholarly and Creative Activity, which recognizes a junior faculty member, in this case a “rising star” in the words of her nominator. “We have a brilliant rising star among...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Roads closing this weekend for Syracuse Bacon Festival

Syracuse, N.Y. — Roads in downtown Syracuse will close starting Thursday for the sizzling Syracuse Bacon Festival. The festival begins Friday at noon but roads close starting Thursday at 1 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Syracuse. Live music will be played and over 20 food vendors will offer at least one bacon-related dish.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY

