Read full article on original website
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Five-star DL from Florida sets Ohio State official visit
Defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes picked up a welcomed update in their pursuit of one of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 class on Tuesday. Plus, a pair of 2024 blue-chip prospects will make their way to Columbus to take in Ohio State’s season-opener against the Irish.
MaxPreps
Ohio high school football rankings: St. Edward, Springfield headline preseason MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Ohio kicks off next week with 359 games scheduled Aug. 18-20. After going 15-1 and winning the Division I state championship last season, St. Edward (Lakewood) debuts at No. 1 in the preseason MaxPreps Top 25. The Eagles' state title was the third under...
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Defunct Cleveland door company sued by state of Ohio over alleged scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a now-defunct garage door company in Cleveland that Yost says accepted nearly $182,000 in payments without completing any work, his office announced today. Matthew Petroff of Kent, Joshua Robertson of Parma and Thomas DiNardi of Lakewood,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Dolly Parton regularly visited Cleveland in her youth
Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program.
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Casual
Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio
Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
Ohio’s proposed House Bill 616 could worsen state’s already crippling teacher shortage: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School is about to start and there aren’t enough teachers to teach our children. If Ohio’s lawmakers follow in the Florida legislature’s footsteps and approve the vaguely-worded, homophobic, racist House Bill 616, the shortage will get worse. To be clear, HB 616 proponents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocj.com
Grand Champion Steer shatters all Sale of Champions records
I have been attending the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions for more than 20 years and auctioneer Johnny Regula has said it every year. He wants $100,000 for the Grand Champion Steer. Going into Sunday, Aug. 7, the record sale for the Grand Champion Steer at the Ohio State Fair was $85,000 from 2011. Every year Regula has said it, and every year he has come up short. The 2022 Sale, though, was different.
Man who killed 4 in Ohio captured in Kansas
A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in Friday’s […]
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
Ohio’s gerrymandered legislature draws unfavorable national media attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio—It’s no secret in Ohio how Republicans have used some of the largest legislative majorities in state history to pass a litany of socially conservative bills in recent years, including measures to loosen gun-control rules and restrict abortion. Now, the Ohio General Assembly is getting some unflattering...
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
nbc24.com
The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing talks recruitment: 'It's community.'
TSGT Alyssa Velker and TSGT Cody Keil from Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing appeared on What's Going On to talk scholarship, the National Guard and more. For more on the 180th Fighter Wing VISIT HERE.
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0