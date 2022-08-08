Read full article on original website
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
2 tornadoes packing winds up to 120 mph touch down in western Pa., West Virginia
While no injuries were reported, one family that lost their home in a fire last month was faced with yet another tragedy. Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and siding, and uprooted numerous trees as potent storms moved through the region.
44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia
More than 40 missing residents have been found after severe storms damaged or destroyed over 100 homes in southwest Virginia. From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, heavy rain fell across Buchanan County in the southwestern part of the state, the Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. The...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Update: Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain Strike Western Australia, Multiple Areas Affected
A cold front forecasted during the weekend to hit Australia this week has made its way into the country as it crosses the state of Western Australia. Australian weather authorities have updated their forecast and issued renewed severe weather warnings for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous surf conditions. The...
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
The Daily South
Homes, Bridges Swept Away by Flash Flooding in Rural Southwest Virginia
Everyone is now accounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, after a severe storm struck Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and flooding. As much as seven inches of rain fell in just a few hours causing extensive damage to more than 100 homes and washing out roadways in the rural area near the Kentucky and West Virginia borders.
St. Louis Flash Floods Trap Residents in Homes After Historic Rainfall
Historic rainfall in St. Louis has left some residents trapped in their homes as they await rescue efforts. Heavy rainfall has been battering the Missouri city, leading to significant flash flooding. The National Weather Service branch in St. Louis reported Tuesday that the recent precipitation had "shattered" the region's all-time rainfall record, with 8.06 inches of rain records as of 7 a.m. local time. The previous record, 6.85 inches, was recorded over a century ago in August 1915 when the city was hit by remnants of a hurricane.
One of the world’s driest places just saw record flooding
Road damage at Mud Canyon. NPSThe annual Southwest Monsoon brings a wall of moisture to Death Valley National Park.
Rain chances increase today
The rain is not easing up. “Tuesday brings more showers and t-storms through midday and the afternoon. Some t-storms will be heavy enough that we need to watch for localized street flooding, but nothing it too far out of the norm
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
natureworldnews.com
Dangerous Heat to Continue in the Pacific Northwest Flood Threat in the Southwest United States: NWS
Extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest and possible floodings threats in the Southwest regions of the United States will continue in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather could also persist during the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and August 14. The...
natureworldnews.com
Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest
AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
Kentucky floods kill at least 37 as more storms forecast
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky have killed at least 37 people, including four children, Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday while warning that more dangerous weather is approaching the region.
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
deseret.com
Heavy rains, flooding wreak havoc over the weekend in the West
The U.S. was hit with torrential rains this weekend that trapped thousands of tourists at Death Valley National Park, forced vehicle rescues of dozens of people in Denver, killed at least one person in New Mexico and prompted President Joe Biden to visit the widespread damage in Kentucky where the death toll from this summer’s flooding is now 37.
