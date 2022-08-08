ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

40% of Michigan families with children under 12 eligible for free, low-cost child care

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 40% of working families in Michigan with children under 12 are eligible for free or low-cost child care, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced an expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan families over the past year. According to the project, families earning up to $55,500 and with two kids may qualify for help with paying for child care.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcing the 1931 abortion ban. Background: Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law. On April 7, Whitmer filed the lawsuit to determine if abortion rights are constitutionally protected...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID, she confirmed Monday. According to the Governor, she is only experiencing “mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.”. She encouraged Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted in her statement, which can be read in part...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Vaccines
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy asks for public input on Michigan dam operations

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Before their license to operate 13 Michigan dams expires, Consumers Energy is asking for public opinions on what their future actions for these dams be. Consumers Energy announced on Tuesday that they will gather public opinions about the 13 dams they own on five Michigan rivers....
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Medicine#Bacterial Meningitis#The Vaccines#Polio
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia

MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Ford plans to use carbon-free electricity at all Michigan plants by 2025

DETROIT (WILX) - A major renewable energy deal was announced Wednesday between the Ford Motor Company and DTE Energy. The automaker announced it will use clean energy to power all of its electricity supply in Michigan. As part of the agreement, DTE said it will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in Michigan for Ford by 2025.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Rising temperatures are causing more sea turtles to be female

MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – Climate change impacts our whole ecosystem, even down to sea turtles which have existed on Earth for more than 100 million years. Experts say more sea turtles in Florida and Australia are being born female. Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WILX-TV

9-year-old publishes book he started writing during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy from Massachusetts has just released his first published book. WGGB/WSHM reports, Springfield native Zaiden Rivera-Johnson, promoted the book over the weekend, where residents were able to meet the young author. “I decided to write the book because I like to read,” Zaiden...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WILX-TV

Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who...
WISCONSIN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest 3, confiscate guns during weekend patrols

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said. Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S....
ACCIDENTS
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest man accused of throwing rock, injuring 7-year-old girl

OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 7-year-old girl was injured Saturday after a man reportedly threw a rock at a truck that contained his ex-girlfriend. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to McCoy Road in Evergreen Township on reports of an assault. Police said the driver of a truck was with his girlfriend and her two children on Plywood Road, when they saw her ex-boyfriend, who reportedly slammed on the brakes and followed them.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy