Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,137 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,137 new cases of COVID and 137 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,305 cases per day, a...
WILX-TV
40% of Michigan families with children under 12 eligible for free, low-cost child care
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 40% of working families in Michigan with children under 12 are eligible for free or low-cost child care, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced an expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan families over the past year. According to the project, families earning up to $55,500 and with two kids may qualify for help with paying for child care.
WILX-TV
New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcing the 1931 abortion ban. Background: Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law. On April 7, Whitmer filed the lawsuit to determine if abortion rights are constitutionally protected...
WILX-TV
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID, she confirmed Monday. According to the Governor, she is only experiencing “mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.”. She encouraged Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted in her statement, which can be read in part...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Homelessness is a rising concern across the country. Some states are trying a new approach, basically making homelessness a crime. Tennessee just became the first state in the nation to brand pitching a tent on public land that’s not actually a campsite a felony. “We’re...
WILX-TV
Holt Public Schools to kick off school year for Mid-Michigan, countdown begins for other schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Notice the sun setting earlier? For teachers and students that’s a big reminder that the 2022-23 school year is approaching. Eight of the 11 schools in Holt Public School District will start Monday, Aug. 15. Wilcox Elementary and Elliot Elementary are currently under construction and classes will start Aug. 29.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy asks for public input on Michigan dam operations
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Before their license to operate 13 Michigan dams expires, Consumers Energy is asking for public opinions on what their future actions for these dams be. Consumers Energy announced on Tuesday that they will gather public opinions about the 13 dams they own on five Michigan rivers....
WILX-TV
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia
MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
WILX-TV
11-year-old boy collects nearly 6,000 stuffed toys for Ukrainian children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A Florida boy is on a mission to bring some comfort and joy to children in Ukraine. The 11-year-old is partnering with businesses and the YMCA to collect stuffed animals to send to kids from the war-torn country. By most accounts, Sage Goodall is a...
WILX-TV
Ford plans to use carbon-free electricity at all Michigan plants by 2025
DETROIT (WILX) - A major renewable energy deal was announced Wednesday between the Ford Motor Company and DTE Energy. The automaker announced it will use clean energy to power all of its electricity supply in Michigan. As part of the agreement, DTE said it will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in Michigan for Ford by 2025.
WILX-TV
Rising temperatures are causing more sea turtles to be female
MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – Climate change impacts our whole ecosystem, even down to sea turtles which have existed on Earth for more than 100 million years. Experts say more sea turtles in Florida and Australia are being born female. Recent hotter summers have led to warmer sand on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
9-year-old publishes book he started writing during pandemic
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy from Massachusetts has just released his first published book. WGGB/WSHM reports, Springfield native Zaiden Rivera-Johnson, promoted the book over the weekend, where residents were able to meet the young author. “I decided to write the book because I like to read,” Zaiden...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
WILX-TV
Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest 3, confiscate guns during weekend patrols
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.
WILX-TV
1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said. Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S....
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest man accused of throwing rock, injuring 7-year-old girl
OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A 7-year-old girl was injured Saturday after a man reportedly threw a rock at a truck that contained his ex-girlfriend. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to McCoy Road in Evergreen Township on reports of an assault. Police said the driver of a truck was with his girlfriend and her two children on Plywood Road, when they saw her ex-boyfriend, who reportedly slammed on the brakes and followed them.
Comments / 0