LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 40% of working families in Michigan with children under 12 are eligible for free or low-cost child care, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced an expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan families over the past year. According to the project, families earning up to $55,500 and with two kids may qualify for help with paying for child care.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO