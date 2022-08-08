ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Join Crockett Days for fun on the frontier

The Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Limestone, will commemorate Crockett’s 236th birthday with the annual Crockett Days Celebration Aug.12-14. Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichuckey River on Aug. 17, 1786, and went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and U.S. congressman.
LIMESTONE, TN
WJHL

Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The extinct genus is called Borophagus, meaning “gluttonous eater” — and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site. The confirmation of a humerus (upper arm) bone of the species means the site is now confirmed to have had two species of “terrestrial […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Meet the Mountains Festival returning to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Our region is a perfect place to get outdoors and a festival dedicated to all activities outside is happening soon in Johnson City. Meet the Mountains Festival Director Ashley Cavender sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on what this year’s festival will have to offer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kitten found stuck underneath vehicle by automotive staff

When Shelby Ingram’s Toyota Highlander first began making a strange, unidentified noise, she had no idea what was causing it. That is until automotive technicians at Johnson City Toyota pulled a live kitten from underneath her car on Monday afternoon.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
fox17.com

Researchers discover extinct bone-crushing dog at ETSU's fossil site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has reported that researchers have discovered an ancient dog the size of the largest living wolves at the university's Gray Fossil Site. Overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at ETSU, university says that researchers have...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

The highs and lows of lost and found: Airport aims to reunite travelers with misplaced items

BLOUNTVILLE — If you have misplaced an iPad, water bottle, sweater or even a pool stick, there’s a good chance it’s in the Tri-Cities Airport lost and found. “Sunglasses, you better believe it,” said Gabe Sherrill, the airport’s services coordinator, describing the items in the lost and found. “We end up with iPhones, Samsung tablets, tablet gear. I make the best effort possible to get these items back to people because I too know what it’s like to have lost something. We’ve all done it.”
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Southern Craft continues normal hours after cause of fire discovered

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the cause of a fire in the walls of Southern Craft BBQ’s Watauga Lake location was discovered, restaurant operators said the business will resume normal operation. The fire, which began early Monday afternoon, burned inside of an exterior wall before being extinguished by fire crews. Restaurant operator Rafael Zabala […]
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop

KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Free Health Fair at Johnson City Community Health Center

(WJHL) Vanessa Smith tells us about the a health fair hosted by ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center on Saturday, August 13th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13, 2022. The health fair is free and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome's main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on whether...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 11

Aug. 11, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, the Morristown Gazette reported, “A charter has been granted for the Watauga Mineral Railway company, to run a road from the North Carolina state line to Johnson county to a point near Johnson City, a distance of nearly one hundred miles.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection

A number of pieces of local Black history have recently been added to the digital version of East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now-closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon-cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was held...
ROGERSVILLE, TN

