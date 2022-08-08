Read full article on original website
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Johnson City Press
Join Crockett Days for fun on the frontier
The Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park, Limestone, will commemorate Crockett’s 236th birthday with the annual Crockett Days Celebration Aug.12-14. Crockett was born on the banks of the Nolichuckey River on Aug. 17, 1786, and went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and U.S. congressman.
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed Gray fossil site
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The extinct genus is called Borophagus, meaning “gluttonous eater” — and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site. The confirmation of a humerus (upper arm) bone of the species means the site is now confirmed to have had two species of “terrestrial […]
Meet the Mountains Festival returning to Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Our region is a perfect place to get outdoors and a festival dedicated to all activities outside is happening soon in Johnson City. Meet the Mountains Festival Director Ashley Cavender sat down with Kelly Grosfield to touch on what this year’s festival will have to offer.
Face masks now required in Great Smoky Mountains National Park buildings
Face masks are once again required inside all buildings at Great Smoky Mountains National Park with the CDC reporting Tennessee counties within the park are considered high risk for COVID-19.
New to Town: Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -It’s the perfect stop on a hot summer day, complete with Blue Bell’s best selections and an array of specialty sandwiches. Two Dads Downtown Deli and Ice Cream Parlor is an expansion for co-owner Randy Slagle, who also owns Two Dads Cafe up the street from Charlemont Avenue. He said he and […]
Johnson City Press
Kitten found stuck underneath vehicle by automotive staff
When Shelby Ingram’s Toyota Highlander first began making a strange, unidentified noise, she had no idea what was causing it. That is until automotive technicians at Johnson City Toyota pulled a live kitten from underneath her car on Monday afternoon.
fox17.com
Researchers discover extinct bone-crushing dog at ETSU's fossil site
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has reported that researchers have discovered an ancient dog the size of the largest living wolves at the university's Gray Fossil Site. Overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at ETSU, university says that researchers have...
Johnson City Press
The highs and lows of lost and found: Airport aims to reunite travelers with misplaced items
BLOUNTVILLE — If you have misplaced an iPad, water bottle, sweater or even a pool stick, there’s a good chance it’s in the Tri-Cities Airport lost and found. “Sunglasses, you better believe it,” said Gabe Sherrill, the airport’s services coordinator, describing the items in the lost and found. “We end up with iPhones, Samsung tablets, tablet gear. I make the best effort possible to get these items back to people because I too know what it’s like to have lost something. We’ve all done it.”
Southern Craft continues normal hours after cause of fire discovered
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the cause of a fire in the walls of Southern Craft BBQ’s Watauga Lake location was discovered, restaurant operators said the business will resume normal operation. The fire, which began early Monday afternoon, burned inside of an exterior wall before being extinguished by fire crews. Restaurant operator Rafael Zabala […]
Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
wcyb.com
Abandoned Mine Land emergencies declared in Wise County following heavy rains
POUND, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Energy has declared two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies after recent heavy rainfall in Wise County. The rain caused problems with subsidence and drainage from historic coal mining operations. An underground mine subsided, causing a 15-foot-deep void close to two homes on...
Johnson City Press
Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop
KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
wjhl.com
Free Health Fair at Johnson City Community Health Center
(WJHL) Vanessa Smith tells us about the a health fair hosted by ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center on Saturday, August 13th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13, 2022. The health fair is free and...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome's main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on whether...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Avery County, NC at 1222 pm EDT, Aug 10th 2022
At 1221 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Rominger, or. near Beech Mountain, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this. storm. Locations impacted include…. Boone…. Blowing Rock…. Beech Mountain…. Foscoe…. Sugar Grove. Locally heavy rain will...
Weather Impacting Hikers Along the Appalachian Trail, Derailing Through and Day Hikes
The number of hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT) has dropped off this season. The weather in the mountains this season has been brutal, with the number of intense storms and bouts of heavy rains across the southern Appalachians.
Johnson City Press
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to approve a package of funding requests...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 11
Aug. 11, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, the Morristown Gazette reported, “A charter has been granted for the Watauga Mineral Railway company, to run a road from the North Carolina state line to Johnson county to a point near Johnson City, a distance of nearly one hundred miles.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
A number of pieces of local Black history have recently been added to the digital version of East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now-closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
Johnson City Press
YMCA officially opens Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon-cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA. The ribbon cutting was held...
