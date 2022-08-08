BLOUNTVILLE — If you have misplaced an iPad, water bottle, sweater or even a pool stick, there’s a good chance it’s in the Tri-Cities Airport lost and found. “Sunglasses, you better believe it,” said Gabe Sherrill, the airport’s services coordinator, describing the items in the lost and found. “We end up with iPhones, Samsung tablets, tablet gear. I make the best effort possible to get these items back to people because I too know what it’s like to have lost something. We’ve all done it.”

BLOUNTVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO