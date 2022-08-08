Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of Pennsylvania
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate Writer
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brillobox
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 years
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland land bank buys first properties in New Kensington, Arnold
The Westmoreland County Land Bank bought its first properties in New Kensington and Arnold since the cities and their school district joined the blight-fighting program. Six residential properties in New Kensington and one in Arnold were among a dozen tax-delinquent properties the land bank bought at a judicial sale on Monday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 parcels transferred to redevelopment authority along 4th Avenue in Arnold
Arnold continues to benefit from a recent zoning change on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue. Council on Tuesday night approved the transfer of five former residential parcels on that block to the city’s redevelopment authority for business use. Properties at 1339, 1341, 1349 and 1351 likely will be...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 12-14
The park naturalist will lead a free “Birds at Dusk” program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keystone State Park, 1150 Keystone Road, Derry Township. Evening provides prime bird-watching opportunities as they forage for food before bedding down for the night. Program participants will identify birds by their songs, look for blue herons hunting at the lake and scan the sky for birds of prey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township homeowners plead for help with dilapidated neighboring properties
Several Allegheny Township residents want to know what township officials can do about ongoing problems associated with rundown, neglected and vacant properties next to their homes. Three people attended this week’s supervisors meeting, all voicing their frustrations about living next to what they said are unsightly and unsafe structures and...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Imagine Backing This Up? Watch As 150-Foot Long Beam Moves Through Regent Square
The first two of the last seven beams for the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge arrived this morning in a dramatic back-up truck delivery on South Braddock Avenue through Regent Square, which drew scores of people along the route to cheer on the construction workers. The first massive superload...
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Comments sought on plans for bridge replacement, detour in Derry Township
PennDOT intends to replace an aging bridge on Route 982 in Derry Township and is inviting the public to review and comment on plans for the project. Information and maps detailing the project, along with a proposed detour route, can be viewed online through Aug. 23. Visit PennDOT.pa.gov/District12. Click on...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
Farm and Dairy
Clarion County organic growers cooperative wins Walmart deal
When locals ask Lindsay Jacob where they can get Clarion River Organics produce, soon she’ll be able to tell them they can find it at their local Walmart. The small cooperative of organic growers in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, was one of 330 businesses given a deal to sell with Walmart through its ninth annual Open Call event.
PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 to welcome car enthusiasts for 2nd annual cruise
There were 126 vehicles entered in last year’s inaugural car and bike cruise at the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Hose Company No. 1. “A bunch of our guys have some old cars, so we figured we’d have a cruise and try to raise some money for the fire station,” company Capt. Brian Turpin said of the event’s genesis.
ellwoodcity.org
Real Estate Transfers For July 2022
The sunshine of summer has area residents on the move! The summer season offers great weather for the big move and to get settled into your new estate. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for July 2022. ELLPORT BOROUGH:. Duncan Avenue; DeSanzo Properties,...
1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized after crash in Fayette County
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead and two are in a hospital after a crash in Fayette County. Pennsylvania state police said they were called to reports of an accident in Salklick Township at around 2:58 p.m. Troopers said the accident occurred on Indian Creek Valley Road.
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
wtae.com
Former employee, 87, sues Allegheny Health Network, alleging discrimination
TARENTUM, Pa. — An 87-year-old former employee of Allegheny Valley Hospital said the hospital’s parent company forced her into retirement because of her age, race and religion. Ethel Hayden of Tarentum has filed a lawsuit against Allegheny Health Network. She worked for 42 years at the hospital. She...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$20 million self-driving vehicle testing, training facility to be built in East Huntingdon
A $20 million facility for testing and research of self-driving vehicles will be built in Westmoreland County, state officials announced Thursday. The project unveiled by PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian will be built on about 100 acres of state-owned land at the Regional Industrial Development Corp. in East Huntingdon. Officials said it will feature a 3-mile test track and other facilities available for lease to private companies that build and test self-driving vehicles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify Michigan man found dead in the Allegheny River on Thursday, no manner of death released
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead Thursday afternoon in the Allegheny River off the East Deer shore. The medical examiner identified the man as Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40. Inspector Mike Peairs of the Allegheny County Police said Smith...
Residents want local park’s pool restored
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) - New Castle residents want to bring back the Cascade Park Pool.
explore venango
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
