Jeannette, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland land bank buys first properties in New Kensington, Arnold

The Westmoreland County Land Bank bought its first properties in New Kensington and Arnold since the cities and their school district joined the blight-fighting program. Six residential properties in New Kensington and one in Arnold were among a dozen tax-delinquent properties the land bank bought at a judicial sale on Monday.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 parcels transferred to redevelopment authority along 4th Avenue in Arnold

Arnold continues to benefit from a recent zoning change on the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue. Council on Tuesday night approved the transfer of five former residential parcels on that block to the city’s redevelopment authority for business use. Properties at 1339, 1341, 1349 and 1351 likely will be...
ARNOLD, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 12-14

The park naturalist will lead a free “Birds at Dusk” program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keystone State Park, 1150 Keystone Road, Derry Township. Evening provides prime bird-watching opportunities as they forage for food before bedding down for the night. Program participants will identify birds by their songs, look for blue herons hunting at the lake and scan the sky for birds of prey.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Comments sought on plans for bridge replacement, detour in Derry Township

PennDOT intends to replace an aging bridge on Route 982 in Derry Township and is inviting the public to review and comment on plans for the project. Information and maps detailing the project, along with a proposed detour route, can be viewed online through Aug. 23. Visit PennDOT.pa.gov/District12. Click on...
DERRY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Farm and Dairy

Clarion County organic growers cooperative wins Walmart deal

When locals ask Lindsay Jacob where they can get Clarion River Organics produce, soon she’ll be able to tell them they can find it at their local Walmart. The small cooperative of organic growers in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, was one of 330 businesses given a deal to sell with Walmart through its ninth annual Open Call event.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 to welcome car enthusiasts for 2nd annual cruise

There were 126 vehicles entered in last year’s inaugural car and bike cruise at the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Hose Company No. 1. “A bunch of our guys have some old cars, so we figured we’d have a cruise and try to raise some money for the fire station,” company Capt. Brian Turpin said of the event’s genesis.
GREENSBURG, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For July 2022

The sunshine of summer has area residents on the move! The summer season offers great weather for the big move and to get settled into your new estate. Courtesy of the Lawrence County Recorder of Deeds, below are real estate transfers for July 2022. ELLPORT BOROUGH:. Duncan Avenue; DeSanzo Properties,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

$20 million self-driving vehicle testing, training facility to be built in East Huntingdon

A $20 million facility for testing and research of self-driving vehicles will be built in Westmoreland County, state officials announced Thursday. The project unveiled by PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian will be built on about 100 acres of state-owned land at the Regional Industrial Development Corp. in East Huntingdon. Officials said it will feature a 3-mile test track and other facilities available for lease to private companies that build and test self-driving vehicles.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
CLARION, PA

