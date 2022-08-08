Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Montgomery, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Montgomery; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Northwestern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Southwestern Randolph County in central North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Badin Lake, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Badin Lake, Badin, Denton, Eldorado, Fish Tales Marina, Whip-O-Will Campground, Newsom, Pinehaven Marina, Ulah and High Rock Boat Dock Marina. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia Northeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 510 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dugspur, or 8 miles southwest of Willis, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dugspur Laurel Fork Mabry Mill and Gladesboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
