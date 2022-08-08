ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, AR

Officials searching for missing man out of McCurtain Co.

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Aug. 3 about Eric Michael Haley, 38, being missing. Haley is described as a white male who 5′ 8″ tall; he has blue eyes.
Body recovered from Caddo River

CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
TexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreck

A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
Labor Day hours, trash pick-up schedule for Hempstead County announced

Hempstead County Courthouse, Road and Waste Department will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 to observe Labor Day. Resume regular working hours Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Trash collection for Hempstead County Monday, September 5,and Tuesday, September 6 trash will be collected on Tuesday, September 6. Please have it out by 7:00 AM.
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Aug. 8

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Tasty Tuesday: Tailgater’s Burger Company

HOPE, Ark. - Tailgating season will be here before you know it and there's no better establishment to feature for this week's Tasty Tuesday than Tailgater's Burger Company in Hope, Arkansas. Located at 101 S. Main Street, Tailgater's Burger Company is sure to satisfy your palate.
VIDEO: Arby’s sign comes down

This video shows the old Arby’s sign in Arkadelphia coming down in sections. A crew used a boom truck to hoist down the sign, which has become a bit of an iconic landmark in Arkadelphia because its original fabrication. The sign was removed to make way for the widening...
