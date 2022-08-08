Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Officials searching for missing man out of McCurtain Co.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Aug. 3 about Eric Michael Haley, 38, being missing. Haley is described as a white male who 5′ 8″ tall; he has blue eyes.
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
magnoliareporter.com
TexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreck
A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
El Dorado’s Memorial Stadium to host Murphy USA Classic between Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas
Excitement is in the air. On the second floor of a restaurant, on a rainy Summer afternoon in El Dorado, nearly two dozen people congregated to talk about the return of a staple in the community: the Murphy USA Classic. We learned that Ouachita Baptist will meet Southern Arkansas for the 12th annual event on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
Labor Day hours, trash pick-up schedule for Hempstead County announced
Hempstead County Courthouse, Road and Waste Department will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 to observe Labor Day. Resume regular working hours Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Trash collection for Hempstead County Monday, September 5,and Tuesday, September 6 trash will be collected on Tuesday, September 6. Please have it out by 7:00 AM.
That Was One Scary Weekend – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
txktoday.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Juvenile in East Street Shooting
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 500 block of East Street. According to Texarkana, Ark. Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim lying on the ground bleeding with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the left leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance.
KSLA
Juvenile wanted in connection to Texarkana, Ark., shooting; 1 injured
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A person is recovering following a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Texarkana, Arkansas. Dispatchers got the call around 3:50 p.m. to the 500 block of East Street regarding a shooting. At the scene, officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the left leg. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Aug. 8
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: Tailgater’s Burger Company
HOPE, Ark. - Tailgating season will be here before you know it and there's no better establishment to feature for this week's Tasty Tuesday than Tailgater's Burger Company in Hope, Arkansas. Located at 101 S. Main Street, Tailgater's Burger Company is sure to satisfy your palate.
arkadelphian.com
VIDEO: Arby’s sign comes down
This video shows the old Arby’s sign in Arkadelphia coming down in sections. A crew used a boom truck to hoist down the sign, which has become a bit of an iconic landmark in Arkadelphia because its original fabrication. The sign was removed to make way for the widening...
cw39.com
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting in Texarkana leaves 1 wounded, teen suspect sought
Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night.
Comments / 0