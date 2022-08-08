ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify 21-year-old Temple drowning victim

By Khadeeja Umana
 5 days ago
Temple police have identified the victim of a drowning death at Temple Lake Park as 21-year-old Jared Gomez.

Police said they were dispatched at 10:25 a.m. to the area after witnesses at the scene said they saw Gomez go underwater but never emerge.

"Several tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful," said police.

Gomez was located at 1:28 p.m. and pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.

Temple police were assisted by Temple Fire and Rescue, Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team, Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife in their search.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

KWTX

