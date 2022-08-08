Sprankle is new assistant superintendent of QA's schools

Related
wnav.com
Anne Arundel County Schools Post Lots of Back To School Activities
Approximately 84,000 students are expected to enter Anne Arundel County classrooms when the school year kicks off on Monday, August 29, 2022. Back-To-School events and related events provide parents with a chance to learn more about the instruction their children are receiving and the teachers who are providing that instruction. The school system says this will help parents and students prepare for the upcoming school year, which will be here before you know it. Most back-to-school events are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. But, there are exceptions. Please check out www.aacps.org/BTSevents. Schools will hold in-person events unless otherwise noted on the chart.
Wbaltv.com
New Anne Arundel County school superintendent has 100-day plan for district
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County'snew school superintendent is still trying to connect names with faces, but he seems clear in what direction he wants to take the school system. Mark Bedell is now officially on the job just weeks before the first day of school. "It's a school...
Anne Arundel County becomes latest school system to add ticket cameras to buses
Anne Arundel County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to equip its public school buses with cameras capable of issuing citations to illegally passing vehicles.
WBOC
Wicomico County Board of Ed's New Public Comment Policy Stirs Debate
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Board of Education's new public comments protocol limits the number of people who can speak at a board meeting to just 10. Those individuals must pre-register at least 24 hours before the meeting. If there are more than 10 people, the board says it...
Maryland school districts promoting job openings with seaside ads
The issue of teacher shortages have been on the Maryland State Board of Education's mind all summer, but two districts are taking things to next level to recruit positions.
Bay Net
NAACP Hosts Meet and Greet with Calvert County Superintendent
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Wednesday, August 3rd, the Calvert County NAACP hosted a forum at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick Campus, inviting people and organizations from all over Calvert County to come and meet the new Superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools. Dr. Andrae Townsel...
chestertownspy.org
The Ostrich Approach to Eastern Shore Development by J.E. Dean
Are you among those excited about the prospect of hundreds of new homes being built in Talbot County and elsewhere on the Eastern Shore? I am not. And you should not be either. I travel the Oxford corridor on a regular basis. I usually avoid St. Michaels Road because it...
Calvert Co. Educator named Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Ambassador
Dr. Crystal Ricks, Coordinator of Advanced Learning for Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), has been selected as a Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Ambassador for the 2022-2023 school year. As an educator recognized with the DoD STEM Ambassador award, Dr. Ricks will partner with the Defense STEM Education Consortium (DSEC) […]
WMDT.com
Easton High School grads complete apprenticeships
EASTON, Md. – Two Easton High School Class of 2022 grads have completed their apprenticeships through the Maryland Youth Apprenticeship Program. The program allows juniors and seniors to develop job skills to launch their future careers. Congratulations to Matthew Cauffman and William Burgess. We want to hear your good...
WMDT.com
Local girl spends day as City Administrator
SALISBURY, Md. – Maura Ennis of Salisbury got the chance to be City Administrator for the day on Thursday. She had a full plate signing documents, attending meetings, and even having lunch at the brand new Riverwalk Game Park. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Community College has a plan to combat truck industry issues
SALISBURY, Md. – Officials say the trucking industry is feeling the impact of inflation, the supply chain crisis, and high turnover rates that come with staffing shortages. As a result, a local college has extended its program to help fulfill some of those positions. Although these issues students at Wor-Wic Community College are still excited to be joining the trucking industry.
talbotspy.org
Upper Shore Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Seeks Volunteers and Volunteer Stations
Volunteering has never been easier! Upper Shore Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), sponsored by Upper Shore Aging, Inc. (USA) and funded by AmeriCorps, spans three counties on the Upper Eastern Shore of Maryland: Kent, Talbot, and Caroline. RSVP, launched in 2021, recruits and places older adults (age 55+) in a diverse range of volunteer activities to meet various community needs.
whatsupmag.com
Luminis Health AAMC Announces New Chief Nursing Officer
Annapolis, MD - Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is pleased to announce Christine Frost as the hospital’s next Chief Nursing Officer. In her role, Ms. Frost will oversee the approximately 1,200 nurses at LHAAMC, as well as help manage finances, enforce policies, and connect patients with the care they need.
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
foxbaltimore.com
"Something's going on" Baltimore student gets second falsified report card
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frustrated Baltimore mother is demanding answers from City Schools now that her son has received two report cards with falsified attendance. Qwantay Spearman missed the first 140 days of school for medical reasons. Despite that, the school continues to mark him present for days he was not in class.
fox5dc.com
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
Corps of Engineers awards contract to dredge, and rehabilitate jetty at Fishing Creek
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, has awarded a $3.17 million contract to White Lake Dock and Dredge, Inc., a Small Business out of North Shores, Michigan, for maintenance dredging and southern jetty rehabilitation for the Fishing Creek Federal navigation channel. The project, in coordination with the Town of Chesapeake Beach, […]
4 new speed cameras activated in Baltimore County school zones
BALTIMORE -- Four new speed cameras posted in Baltimore County school zones were activated on Monday, authorities said.While the cameras are active, drivers caught going 12 or more miles per hour above the posted limit will receive warnings for the next 30 days, Baltimore County Police said. Once the grace period ends, speeding drivers will receive citations in the mail.The speed cameras will be active from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, including over the summer and during days when school is not in session.The four new cameras are in place in the following three school zones:Woodholme Elementary School, 300 block of Mt. Wilson Lane (westbound)New Town High School & Elementary, 9300 block of Lakeside Boulevard (northbound & southbound)Randallstown High School, 9200 block of Winands Road (eastbound)For additional details about Baltimore County's speed camera program and a complete list of locations, visit the county's website.
WBOC
Request Of Cameras In Cambridge Parks
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Neighbors in Cambridge want cameras in the city parks. They say they're tired of nighttime crime and think the cameras would be a good deterrent. During last night's Cambridge City Commission meeting, neighbor's gave a number of concerns. One of those being nighttime activity at their parks. One specific park being the Gerry Boyle Park at Great Marsh.
WMDT.com
Local organizations team up to improve living conditions for low-income, senior homeowners
SALISBURY, Md. – Two local organizations are teaming up to ensure more homeowners have access to safe and healthy living environments. Earlier this year, the Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services (SNHS) board of directors donated $20,000 of their rehab fund to Chesapeake Housing Mission (CHM). In June, SNHS submitted a grant application to its chartering organization, NeighborWorks America, to add to those funds. NeighborWorks American agreed to provide an additional $25,000 in grant money to CHM.
