20 Cats Rescued From Kentucky Looking For New Homes In Massachusetts

One of the many cats that arrived at the Northeast Animal Shelter from Kentucky Photo Credit: MSPCA-Angell

The MSCPA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are once again opening their doors to dozens of animals in need.

The organizations are trying to find homes for 20 cats who were recently displaced by deadly flooding in Kentucky, the MSPCA said.

The cats, which range in age from three months to seven years, arrived at NEAS in Salem on Saturday, Aug. 6. Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs, said the cats were already in shelters before the flooding.

"We’re freeing up space for Kentucky shelters to help owned cats that have been displaced by the disaster, while at the same time giving the homeless cats the opportunity to find new loving homes in Massachusetts," Keiley said. "[We] very much need adopters to step forward and apply to take an animal home.”

The cats will be up for adoption after a mandatory two-day quarantine and any necessary medical attention, the MSPCA said. Those interested in adopting can check online for updates.

The organization is also seeking donations to help cover the costs of caring fro the new cats. Donations can be made here.

