13 WHAM
House of Mercy residents relocated again as homicide investigation continues
Rochester, N.Y. — Residents staying at the House of Mercy were temporarily relocated after the shelter became the site of a homicide investigation Sunday night. The House of Mercy teamed up with Monroe County and the City of Rochester for the relocation of it's residents. Some were relocated to...
Missing woman with schizophrenia found
Darlene Vacanti, 60, who has schizophrenia, is missing from the area of Mineral Springs Road and Harlem Road, police said.
13 WHAM
Monroe County parks to get millions in upgrades
Rochester, N.Y. — Plans to improve Monroe County parks are taking shape. They include upgrades at all three county golf courses, adding pickleball courts at Mendon Ponds and Black Creek, replacing wood burning stoves in park lodges, and constructing a synthetic ice rink, spray park, and accessible playground at Ontario Beach Park. The historic Dentzel Menagerie Carousel will also be renovated.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Canandaigua
The homeowner reported that the fire happened in the attic and that everyone in the household — including pets — got out of the home safely.
Engineers, geologists investigate cracks in the ground and foundation of home in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A technical and scientific investigation is underway in a Genesee County community to find out why large cracks are appearing in the ground and the foundation of at least one expert and officials in the town of Pembroke are trying to figure out how this might impact other homes as well.
WIVB
Man found dead in crashed vehicle in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police found a man dead inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to an emergency call around 2 a.m. near East Utica Street and the 33. When officers arrived on the scene they found the man dead inside a vehicle, a BPD...
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
18-year-old arrested, charged with armed carjacking in Rochester
The suspect made an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is currently being held.
Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake
RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
13 WHAM
Man convicted of killing woman with hatchet in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is facing life in prison after he was convicted of brutally stabbing a Rochester woman last summer. A Monroe County jury convicted Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, of second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of Heather Majors, AGE. Police say she was stabbed at least 77 times with a hatchet on July 10, 2021 on Chili Avenue. She died two days later.
13 WHAM
Regional traffic operation center renamed
Rochester, N.Y. — The Regional Traffic Operations center on Scottsville Road has a new name. The building has been renamed in honor of the late Monroe County Director of Transportation James Pond. Pond served the department for nearly 28 years and was named Director back in January 2021. County...
13 WHAM
'Miraculous': Truck barrels through house in Scottsville, no one injured
Scottsville, N.Y — No one was hurt when an alleged drunk driver drove into a Scottsville home - and through the living room - before coming out the other side. Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Randy Bratcher Jr., 34, struck the north side of a Rochester Street home.
13 WHAM
Amid 47 homicides, Rochester mayor says state of emergency will likely be extended
Rochester, N.Y. — Two homicides within 24 hours in the North Clinton Avenue area less than a month ago prompted Rochester Mayor Malik Evans to declare a state of emergency. Since that time, the city has shut down two businesses, restricted another, and increased police presence in problematic areas.
Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping
ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of the wildest food items to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The big day has arrived. Wednesday marks the start of the best 12 days of summer. It’s time for the Erie County Fair in Hamburg. For many visitors, the best thing about the event is the food. From fried Oreos to Korean street corn, there are tons of weird and wild eats for you to sink your teeth into.
13 WHAM
State police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police...
Pembroke family’s insurance claim denied as house continues cracking
A family in Pembroke is trying to figure out how they'll cover the loss of their home as the foundation continues to crack.
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Canandaigua Lake
His body was recovered by a diving crew from NYSP on Monday and was transported to the Geneva General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.
Elma house is Erie County's 18th million-dollar home sale this year
ELMA, N.Y. — A suburban house became the 18th residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million this year when it was acquired by a doctor connected to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center. According to an Aug. 8 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office,...
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
