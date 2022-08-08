Read full article on original website
More Water, Please! Texans Celebrate The Return Of Rain Showers
Well, if finally rained in Temple, Texas yesterday! (Wednesday, August 10) In life, we all dream of moments like these. A long stretch of not seeing something, wishing we could it see it again. Whether it a be a food item taken off a menu, or simply wishing to family after a long stretch.
Wildfire Alert: Why Your Home Is Facing Danger in Killeen, Texas
You've probably seen the alert on our digital highway signs saying, 'Extreme Wildfire Danger'. It's an issue that is getting closer to home every day. The threat of wildfires in Killeen, Texas residential neighborhoods is increasing, especially since the majority of the surrounding area continues to see no rain. Central...
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Let’s Get Lazy, Local Lazy River Makes Texas “Best Of” Report
When it comes to lazy, I know a few things. My wife reminds me all the time that "you can't have lazy with an AZ." She's not wrong. Now Waco, Texas has a reason to boast about being lazy. Being lazy is exactly how I like to spend my time...
Belton, Texas Finest: Teacher Honored With State and National Awards
We all know Belton, Texas is a great place to raise your kids, and that a Belton ISD education is so valuable. Now the whole worlds knows too after a BISD teacher received both state and national awards for her dedication to educating and inspiring local kids. Teachers Change Lives.
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing
For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
fox44news.com
Waco community invited to Push-In Ceremony
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is receiving a new Aerial Ladder Engine on Wednesday. The new fire engine is a 1,050-foot aerial ladder truck which is replacing a 75-foot long ladder, gaining 30-foot additional reach. The new ladder truck is equipped with improved emergency warning lights and sirens, 400 gallons of water, a pump, 85 feet of ground ladders, and a full complement of hoses to support firefighting.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
One dead in crash on US 281 in Burnet County
DPS said the crash happened on Highway 281 at Ranch Road 1855 four miles north of Marble Falls.
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
Coming Back this Fall is Your Chance to Race Exotic Sports Cars in Texas
The days of building a crazy track around your bedroom to race your Hot Wheels can finally come true. There just won't be any loop de loops. You can drive some the best exotic sports cars or muscle cars in the world at three Texas tracks this fall. The company...
After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead
WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
Material shortages, utility conflicts cause major delay in Kegley Road project in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A project to widen Kegley Road in Temple won't be finished until January 2023 which is nearly a year behind schedule, according to the city of Temple. The city said material shortages and utility conflicts are causing the delay. Earlier in the year, the Contractor had trouble obtaining C-900 PVC water pipe, valves and related accessories due to supply chain difficulties.
rtands.com
Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately
When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
KWTX
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
KWTX
Summer hiring event in Belton helps fill job positions for almost 70 companies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is hosting their annual summer hiring event at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall today as the Central Texas economy continues to grow, leaving an increase of job openings in the area. They expect about 70 employers at the event....
fox44news.com
Body found near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
fox44news.com
One dead, six displaced in Copperas Cove house fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead, three people have been displaced and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 7:08 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire in a home in the 100 block of January Street. Three fire engines, one ambulance, the shift supervisor, the fire chief, and several police officers responded to the call. The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from upstairs, and were told two residents were still up there. Mutual aid assistance was immediately requested from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Fort Hood EMS.
