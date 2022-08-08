ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

Related
US105

More Water, Please! Texans Celebrate The Return Of Rain Showers

Well, if finally rained in Temple, Texas yesterday! (Wednesday, August 10) In life, we all dream of moments like these. A long stretch of not seeing something, wishing we could it see it again. Whether it a be a food item taken off a menu, or simply wishing to family after a long stretch.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Wildfire Alert: Why Your Home Is Facing Danger in Killeen, Texas

You've probably seen the alert on our digital highway signs saying, 'Extreme Wildfire Danger'. It's an issue that is getting closer to home every day. The threat of wildfires in Killeen, Texas residential neighborhoods is increasing, especially since the majority of the surrounding area continues to see no rain. Central...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

City of Killeen closing alternate lanes on Trimmier Road

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen's Public Works will be closing alternating lanes in the 9000 block of Trimmier Road on Aug.11. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. crews will be installing paving for a road cut, according to the city. Crews will be guiding traffic around the work area, as lanes remain open in the area.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Flushing#Hydrants#Fresh Water#Killeen City Council#Frog Drive#The Killeen Daily Herald
US105

Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing

For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Waco community invited to Push-In Ceremony

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department is receiving a new Aerial Ladder Engine on Wednesday. The new fire engine is a 1,050-foot aerial ladder truck which is replacing a 75-foot long ladder, gaining 30-foot additional reach. The new ladder truck is equipped with improved emergency warning lights and sirens, 400 gallons of water, a pump, 85 feet of ground ladders, and a full complement of hoses to support firefighting.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Killeen, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

After 2 years of construction, all lanes of I-35 open in Waco, Bellmead

WACO, Texas — Exciting news for Waco-area drivers. All lanes of Interstate 35 passing through Central Waco and Bellmead will officially be open Wednesday. Construction for Project 4B started at least two years ago. It started at 12th Street in Waco and went through Bellmead to North Loop 340. For at least two years, it caused lots of traffic and delays for many.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Material shortages, utility conflicts cause major delay in Kegley Road project in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A project to widen Kegley Road in Temple won't be finished until January 2023 which is nearly a year behind schedule, according to the city of Temple. The city said material shortages and utility conflicts are causing the delay. Earlier in the year, the Contractor had trouble obtaining C-900 PVC water pipe, valves and related accessories due to supply chain difficulties.
TEMPLE, TX
rtands.com

Rocks fall from railroad bridge in Austin, Texas; UP responds immediately

When he got up on the morning of Aug. 8, David Starr had no thoughts of being an emergency flagger. However, he quickly found himself in that role when rocks fell on his windshield and car after traveling under a railroad bridge on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Immediately following the incident, Starr got out of his car and started directing traffic around where the rocks dropped down. Police came and officially shut down the lane, which was later reopened to traffic.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Body found near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, six displaced in Copperas Cove house fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead, three people have been displaced and three pets have been displaced after a house fire in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 7:08 a.m. Friday, reporting a fire in a home in the 100 block of January Street. Three fire engines, one ambulance, the shift supervisor, the fire chief, and several police officers responded to the call. The first arriving firefighters found smoke coming from upstairs, and were told two residents were still up there. Mutual aid assistance was immediately requested from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Fort Hood EMS.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy