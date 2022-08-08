ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

UPDATE: Glitch fixed that gave wrong voter status on Nevada election site

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
 5 days ago

Update: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday

A problem with a Nevada election site that caused Washoe County voters' status to be listed as "ineligible" has been corrected.

"Yes, it's fixed," said county spokesperson Bethany Drysdale.

The Nevada Secretary of State's office, which oversees the voter search webpage, has not responded to requests for details or given a reason for the glitch to Washoe County officials.

"Our voter database is uploaded to the SOS site every night," Drysdale said in an email.

"It looks like there was a problem in the upload Sunday night/Monday morning. But last night’s upload fixed the issue. Again, we don’t know exactly what caused the problem, but it was fixed this morning."

She wasn't aware whether other counties' issues had been corrected, too.

Original story:

A glitch at the Nevada Secretary of State’s website is erroneously declaring that voters in Washoe and other counties are ineligible to vote.

The issue came to the RGJ’s attention after an email that the Washoe County Republican Party sent to its members was forwarded Monday.

It mentioned problems and contained a message from Chair Bruce Parks: "I am encouraging you to check your voter registration with SOS to determine if you may or may not have a similar problem."

Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale said the issue was not on the county’s side but the secretary of state’s side of the process.

“It’s everybody, it’s not a particular party,” she said. “Our registrar said it’s affecting other counties as well.”

Carson City voters do not seem to be affected.

Drysdale said the Secretary of State’s Office is looking into it.

“We’re hoping by tomorrow (Tueit should be cleared up,” she added.

Incogmachito
5d ago

this website "glitch" just shows you how easily an election can be manipulated and your vote discounted. the last election was filled with charges of fraud. what makes us think we will ever have a free and fair election ever again?

Jose Trujillo
5d ago

Don’t let them vote and make sure all the voters are citizens of the USA. And are properly registered to vote.

Robert W. Devlin II
5d ago

Duh! I'm amazed that people think those who rig elections will leave evidence they did it.

