Cost to raise the cattle far outpace the prices for producers across the region Eleven o'clock Monday morning at the Central Oregon Livestock Auction and to the uninitiated the auctioneer's cattle rattle sounds like a buzzing swarm of bees. "That was $2,200 he just rattled off there," said cattleman John Johnson. "When that's your money you quickly learn to understand what he's saying." Johnson and his wife, Tracy, run cattle half the year in Klamath Marsh, north of Klamath Falls, and the other six months on a ranch near Shaniko. He comes regularly to the Madras auction yard. "This is a...

MADRAS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO