Read full article on original website
Related
activenorcal.com
Northern California Wolf Packs Welcome 11 New Pups in 2022
Despite massive wildfires destroying large patches of wolf territory in Northern California in 2021, the small number of wolf packs in the region continue to breed. In 2022, two of California’s three wolf packs welcomed a litter of pups, bringing 11 new wolves into the state. The Lassen Pack...
krcrtv.com
River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir back after three-year pandemic pause
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — You can get pretty thirsty in three years' time. That's how long it's been since the last River & Rail Brewfest in Dunsmuir—interrupted by the pandemic. People enjoyed live music and beer samples from 22 different commercial and home brewers on the grass at the historic ballpark in Dunsmuir City Park.
focushillsboro.com
Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)
Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | 1986 Southern Oregon murdered covered in new book
The story of a Josephine County man's murder in 1986 reads likely something out of a True Crime novel. But Don Wier's death was not fiction, and it is told in a recent book by Leslie Ghiglieri, The Decision to Kill. Ghighlieri, who spent years working in law enforcement, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Profiting from cattle operation is tough as ever
Cost to raise the cattle far outpace the prices for producers across the region Eleven o'clock Monday morning at the Central Oregon Livestock Auction and to the uninitiated the auctioneer's cattle rattle sounds like a buzzing swarm of bees. "That was $2,200 he just rattled off there," said cattleman John Johnson. "When that's your money you quickly learn to understand what he's saying." Johnson and his wife, Tracy, run cattle half the year in Klamath Marsh, north of Klamath Falls, and the other six months on a ranch near Shaniko. He comes regularly to the Madras auction yard. "This is a...
KTVL
Smartphone app works to bring 24/7 information during wildfires, evacuations
Siskiyou County, CA — As wildfires continue to burn in Siskiyou County and across the west, the need for accurate and timely information is stronger than ever. With warnings, alerts and evacuations abound, the quest for perfectly accurate information 24/7 may be an impossible task, but one group is trying to make it a reality.
Herald and News
Up in the air: Klamath Falls man treated to F-15 flight for his service to the community
An F-15 streaked through the open air, surrounded by clear blue sky. To the casual observer, it was not unusual. Not in Klamath Falls where F-15s fly regularly on training missions out of Kingsley Field. The jet sped over the desert toward Crater Lake. It was then that Doug Brown...
opb.org
California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'She is a legend': California fire lookout, 73, dies in McKinney Fire
"She was not only able to identify the fires, but she could locate them with pinpoint accuracy."
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
McKinney Fire causes death of thousands of fish in Klamath River
HAPPY CAMP -- A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday.The tribe said in a statement that the dead fish of all species were found Friday near Happy Camp, California, along the main stem of the Klamath River.Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river at or near Humbug Creek and McKinney Creek, said Craig Tucker, a spokesman for the...
actionnewsnow.com
George Fire breaks out in Siskiyou County, evacuation warning issued
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - 8:15 p.m. UPDATE - Evacuation warnings have been lifted for Zone SIS-1236A, says the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. The areas affected includes communities north of Scott River Road, south of Highway 96, east of Scott River Road and west of Scott River Road. Scott River Road...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County post offices reopen after being shut down by McKinney, Yeti, Alex fires
Post offices that closed or are unusable due to McKinney, Yeti and Alex fires have reopened or are partnering with other post offices to provide mail services to their communities. They're also working to get mail to people displaced from evacuated areas. As of Tuesday, two post offices near burn...
Klamath Falls News
Record breaking: $1.3 Million sold at auction
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After four amazing days full of concerts, events, showings, vendors, food, and more; the 100th celebration of the Klamath County Fair has come to a close. But not before breaking another record. The Rotary Junior Livestock Auction has been setting records for the last several years and 2022 was not an exception. This past Sunday, over $1.3 million was transacted for 4-H and FFA youth of the Klamath Basin.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews build initial line around 60,000-acre McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews said on Tuesday morning that they have constructed an initial line around the entire McKinney Fire. The U.S. Forest Service said the line has been constructed around the entire 80-mile fire perimeter, which has burned 60,389 acres. The containment remains at 55% as the...
Klamath Falls News
O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
KTVL
10,000 unlicensed cannabis plants seized and destroyed in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS — On August 11, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Josephine County Code Enforcement and Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant on Surrey Drive in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. Law...
McKinney Fire now 40% contained, nearly 90 homes destroyed
SISKIYOU COUNTY -- Although firefighters say they are making progress, the McKinney Fire continues to spread in Siskiyou County.Cal Fire says the deadly wildfire in northern California has scorched more than 60,000 acres. As of Sunday evening, it is 40% contained. The fire, which started on July 29 in the Klamath National Forest, has claimed the lives of four people and destroyed nearly 90 homes. The wildfire is the largest in California so far this year. The Klamath River community remains under an evacuation order. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KDRV
Rider dead from fatal Josephine County crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police says today a Cave Junction man is dead from a collision on highway U.S. 199. Oregon State Police (OSP) says 45-year-old Johnny Porter died from injuries sustained when ejected from his motorcycle after a collision with a pickup. OSP says the crash Wednesday...
KTVL
Fatal Crash on Highway 199 in Josephine County
Josephine County, ORE. — On Wednesday August 10th, at about 4:55 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 199, near milepost 6. A preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford-550 pickup, operated by 31-year-old Robert Clair, from Grants Pass, crossed...
Comments / 0