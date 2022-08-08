Read full article on original website
WLUC
DNR expects ‘average’ deer population this summer
Superior Watershed Partnership plants beach grass in Marquette. Updated: 5 hours ago. Superior Watershed partnered with Great Lakes Climate Corps to take action every month against Lake Superior's...
WLUC
Superior Watershed Partnership plants beach grass in Marquette
DNR expects 'average' deer population this summer. The DNR has conducted various surveys to get a grasp on this year's deer populations. Looking at deer and fawn trends, the DNR expects to see a mostly average population this season.
WLUC
Renovations to be made at Ishpeming’s Mather Inn
Renovations to be made at Ishpeming's Mather Inn
WLUC
Great Lakes Recovery Centers to open recovery apartments
Great Lakes Recovery Centers to open recovery apartments
WLUC
Negaunee Library hosts U.P. author book signing
Negaunee Library hosts U.P. author book signing
WLUC
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday
The DNR has conducted various surveys to get a grasp on this year's deer populations. Looking at deer and fawn trends, the DNR expects to see a mostly average population this season. Superior Watershed Partnership plants beach grass in Marquette. Updated: 6 hours ago. Superior Watershed partnered with Great...
WLUC
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association holding annual ride and check presentation this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Viking Octantis finally makes its way to Houghton, the U.P. Honor Flight cycle team took off for a two-day journey, and e-bikes are banned from parts of Mackinac Island. Plus... The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is gearing up for its annual...
WLUC
Festival of Sail set for this weekend at Marquette’s Lower Harbor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Sail coming to Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the world’s largest rubber duck will have plenty of room to roam on Lake Superior. Mama Duck, as she’s known, will be accompanied by three historic tall ships. Travel...
WLUC
Live event painter recreates Upper Michigan Today set
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Steve Asplund joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host. The two challenge Breanna Wood, a live event painter under the business name Queen B. Artistry, to paint the show set in 30 minutes or less. Plus... Marquette’s Lower Harbor is a lot cleaner today thanks...
WLUC
Dickinson County non-profit organization builds pocket garden
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Norway helped build a “pocket park” downtown Wednesday. The project was hosted by the non-profit organization Fireflies, a counseling center for families and children. The project was funded through a grant from the Dickinson Area Community Foundation. It will further the organization’s mission of connecting people to the community.
WLUC
LP Building Solutions expands in Dickinson County, creates 50 new jobs
SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Global building products manufacturer, LP Building Solutions is expanding its operations in Sagola Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). The company’s $194 million investment is one of the largest projects ever supported by the MSF in the Upper Peninsula. The project...
WLUC
Man ruins, steals positive affirmation signs from Marquette business
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swick Home Services in Marquette took to Facebook last week to share their experience with recent property destruction. The business said they purchased six affirmation signs from a group looking to spread kindness in the community. “We put these signs up about a week ago and...
WLUC
Envoy Air joins LSCP for ribbon cutting on hangar expansion
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Envoy Air celebrated the completion of its hangar expansion project Tuesday afternoon. Envoy staff was joined by the Lake Superior Community Partnership, Sawyer International Airport staff, the Marquette County Board and others who made the project possible. The cost for the expansion is estimated at...
WLUC
Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport will no longer have a direct flight from Escanaba to Detroit starting this fall. Beginning in September, passengers heading to Detroit from Escanaba will have a connecting flight at Pellston Regional Airport in Emmet County. The Delta County Airport is an...
WLUC
MPD reminds pet owners that dogs are not allowed at Presque Isle Park
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Although Presque Isle is a beautiful park for a walk, the Marquette Police Department would like to remind folks to leave their dogs at home. Dogs are not allowed outside of vehicles on Presque Isle. MPD says that dogs are loud, make a mess, and increase traffic on the island. Dogs also affect wildlife in the area.
WLUC
MARESA holds meeting to discuss youth wellness
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is working for youth wellness. Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency (MARESA) held a Youth Wellness Community Task Force meeting Wednesday. It works to improve mental, physical, social, emotional, and behavioral health in youth. The task force meets every 90 days to discuss how...
WLUC
NMU hosts use of force training at Harden Hall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU hosted use of force training Tuesday at Harden Hall with help from Georgia-based group Command Presence. Command Presence president, John Bostain, gave a presentation about law enforcement use of force tactics and the laws surrounding the use of force. The group gives presentations across the county about issues pertaining to law enforcement. Around 15 officers attended the event at NMU from around the U.P.
WLUC
Tracey Tippett named first female UP Veteran of the Year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett was named the 2022 U.P. Veteran of the Year. She is the first woman to receive the award. In 2021, Tippett was also the first female Marquette County Veteran of the Year and the second female Michigan Veteran of the Year. She was nominated by her detachment of the Marine Corps League.
WLUC
Feeding America mobile food pantry stopping at K.I. Sawyer Wednesday
Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry will be stopping at K.I. Sawyer Wednesday August 10. Food distribution will begin at 12:00p.m.; it will be located at the corner of Avenue C and Third Street. This is a drive through event, and it requested that those picking up food please remain in their vehicles.
WLUC
Marquette applying to be EV smart community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is applying to become an electric vehicle smart community. The commission unanimously agreed to apply to a program by Clean Fuels Ohio, the Ecology Center and the Michigan Municipal League. 25 communities will be selected to participate, half of which will be...
